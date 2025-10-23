Managed WordPress: protect your site from unmanaged risk

Have you ever had to manage a website? We don't mean just the front end, what visitors see. Instead, have you ever had to look after a website in all its aspects genuinely? Content, software updates, security, and everything else your hosting account or server needs. We'll focus on WordPress for this blog, but if you have done this for any site before, then you are all too familiar with the full-time job it can be.

However, many site owners don't realize just how much work goes into keeping a website safe and secure. Most focus on what earns them views, clicks, or revenue: the front end, as we mentioned. But there is another side to a website that demands just as much attention.

The truth is, most WordPress breaches happen not because of some super-sophisticated hacker's ploy to hijack your site. No, in most cases it's due to human error and oversight; in other cases, it's caused by outdated website components (core, plugins, or themes) or weak passwords.

That's where managed WordPress hosting steps in, especially with a provider like Rocket.net. It's designed to take security off your shoulders so you can, indeed, focus on what brings in the views and revenue.

The hidden risks of managing everything yourself

We get it: running your own website sounds empowering. You are in charge; you can do everything you need to without relying on anyone else. It's a great feeling, until something breaks and you actually need help.

That is when an Unmanaged WordPress hosting environment can prove to be the opposite of empowering: costly and detrimental. Unless you have an IT team ready to jump in and handle any issues (at which point your environment isn't exactly unmanaged), you can find yourself mired in problems.

Fortunately, there is a solution to all those troubles - managed WordPress hosting environments. At hosting.com, we rely on the professionalism and years of expertise that Rocket.net brings to our team to offer our customers a truly Managed WordPress hosting solution.

But what are the actual risks of an unmanaged hosting account? Regardless of whether it's WordPress, these are the risks a website owner can face.



Outdated software: Sometimes updates simply slip through the cracks, and you don't notice them. Those updates are essential because they patch security vulnerabilities. Miss one, and attackers can exploit it. Weak passwords: Easily the weakest link, they're still one of the top reasons WordPress sites get hacked. Many unmanaged environments don't require strong passwords or two-factor authentication unless you set those up yourself. Malware protection: Again, unless you set up a malware-scanning and cleaning solution yourself, an Unmanaged WordPress environment is unlikely to have that for you. No backups: A backup is the safety net you need when disaster strikes. Whether it's malware, a DDoS attack, an update gone wrong, or someone deleting a file they should not have. Not always present in an Unmanaged WordPress hosting plan. Expired SSL certificates: SSL certificates keep your users' data safe and encrypted. It shows professionalism and builds trust. However, you can't always guarantee it will get renewed in unmanaged hosting.

Those are just a few of the risks you face if you choose an unmanaged WordPress hosting plan (or do everything yourself). Not to mention that if you decide to go with a VPS, you have even more responsibilities towards the server itself.

That is not to say that all Unmanaged WordPress hosting plans are the same. At hosting.com, we ensure that all our Unmanaged WordPress servers are fully secured, and you have access to lightning-fast speeds, malware protection, backups, and a slew of other functions. However, you are still responsible for all website maintenance.

So what do you do if you get overwhelmed and need help?

Managed WordPress hosting: the better way to stay secure

A Managed WordPress plan might be more expensive, but it's all worth it to take all maintenance tasks out of your hands. And that's the primary purpose, the main draw, of any managed plan.

At hosting.com, our Managed WordPress plans, powered by Rocket.net (more on them in a bit), take away all the complexity we mentioned earlier. The plans automate the vast majority of maintenance tasks.

Instead of patching, scanning, and troubleshooting yourself, our systems and support team handle everything. You don't have to install updates, optimize your firewalls, set up and schedule backups, monitor SSL certificate expiration, and so much more.

All of these tasks are managed and overseen by the expert team at Rocket.net, who ensure your sites are secure and stable so that you can focus on your content and business.

How Rocket.net protects you from every angle

From the beginning, Rocket.net's mission and philosophy have been to accelerate, protect, and deliver WordPress websites globally. Their customer-first approach means they focus on what customers need, rather than raw metrics and statistics.

This year, we joined forces with the fantastic team behind Rocket.net to create a WordPress experience like no other. Our Managed WordPress plans bring Rocket's performance-first platform to our infrastructure, opening their services to countless new WordPress users. You can read more about our partnership with Rocket, what it means, and what's coming on our blog.

However, we are here to talk about WordPress security. We've sung Rocket's praises enough; now it's time to show you they mean business. These are the ways Rocket's managed environment keeps your site protected, while leaving your time free for other tasks.



Automatic updates: We ensure your WordPress core, plugins, and themes are always up to date. Exceptions are major releases (the two-digit ones, such as 6.8). Installing those immediately might cause instability if any plugins or themes are not yet compatible. Enterprise-grade firewall and malware detection: Every site managed by Rocket.net is protected by an enterprise-level Web Application Firewall (WAF). It automatically wards off attackers, blocks malicious traffic, and scans for viruses, powered by Imunify360. Cloudflare Enterprise: Leveraging Cloudflare Enterprise's Edge CDN not only boosts site performance but also enhances security. By caching and filtering traffic closer to your visitors, it minimizes exposure to direct attacks on your origin server. Daily backups: Rest easily, knowing your site is safely backed up daily. And if disaster strikes, you will have 14 individual restore points to choose from, ensuring the best possible outcome for your website. Auto-renewing SSL certificates: Say goodbye to manual certificate renewals. That is a thing of the past with Rocket.net. From the moment your website launches on our services, we provide it with a free SSL certificate and renew it when necessary. You can be sure your visitors' data will remain encrypted. Activity logging: Track who did what on your website. In our control panel, you can view a range of essential activity logs that provide everything you need to know about what's happening on your site. You will know who logged in, edited themes, installed plugins, and so much more.

Those are the ways Rocket.net keeps your site safe. Don't get us started on the sheer speed your site will pick up when you entrust it to our Managed WordPress services. You can read all about that particular benefit on our website.

However, let's be honest for a second: nobody launches a website because they are passionate about patch management (if you are, then you'll love our Unmanaged WordPress plans). The beauty of Rocket.net's managed platform is that it handles all those boring yet extremely vital parts of site security. It all happens quietly, in the background.

You get the benefits of professional-grade protection without becoming a security expert or staying up all night troubleshooting.

Protect your WordPress site the smart way

Unmanaged WordPress hosting is, indeed, cheaper, but not for everyone. Unless you know how to do security and updates yourself, how to set up backups, and renew SSL certificates, you are in for a headache.

Downtime, data loss, and security breaches are very real threats that can cost you more to resolve in the long run. On the other hand, with Rocket.net, you get blazing-fast speeds and your site is secure from the moment it launches. All in one package, too.

You don't need extra plugins, no guesswork, no sleepless nights. We've got you covered, so focus on your content and business. Enjoy the peace of mind knowing that your website is well taken care of by our professional team.

FAQ

What’s the difference between managed and unmanaged WordPress hosting?

Unmanaged hosting usually gives you full control and responsibility over your website. That includes security, updates, and maintenance. Managed WordPress hosting, like Rocket.net, handles those tasks for you automatically, keeping your site secure and optimized without the hassle.

Plugins are one of the most common entry points for attackers. Outdated plugins lack the security patches their newer versions have, leaving openings for attackers to exploit. Staying updated closes those loopholes, which is something Rocket.net handles automatically.

Does Rocket.net include backups and malware scanning?

Yes. Rocket.net automatically backs up your site daily and keeps 14 days of restore points. It also includes continuous malware scanning and real-time threat blocking to catch and fix problems before they cause damage.

How does Rocket.net handle SSL certificates?

Every site on Rocket.net gets a free SSL certificate that’s automatically installed and renewed. You’ll never have to worry about expired certificates or browser warnings again.

Is managed hosting worth the extra cost?

Absolutely. Especially when you consider the time and risk savings. Managed hosting protects your site, saves you from costly downtime, and lets you focus on growing your business instead of troubleshooting updates or hacks.