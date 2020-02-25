4 Ways to Make Money With WordPress

If you have been thinking of trying to earn an income online or make money with WordPress, it can be difficult to get started. Not knowing how to monetize your website can put a stop to your ambitions before they’ve had a chance to begin.

Fortunately, WordPress offers many opportunities to create an online revenue source. Whether you want some extra side-cash or you’re looking to build a business you can rely on, this Content Management System (CMS) has all the tools you need to do it.

In this article, we’ll answer the question, “Can you make money with WordPress?” Then we’ll go over some of the avenues you can take to turn your website into a viable source of income. Let’s get started!

Why WordPress Is an Excellent Foundation for Your Website

If you’re asking yourself the question, “Can you make money with WordPress?” the answer is easily a resounding yes. However, you’ll need the right strategy to do so effectively.

There’s no denying that WordPress is one of the best foundations for a website. In fact, it’s the most popular (CMS) on the internet. Several factors contribute to this, including:

It allows you to choose your own host

It's free and open source

WordPress is Search Engine Optimization (SEO) friendly

There are several solid security tools available

Fortunately, WordPress is also a fantastic platform for monetization. Plus, many of the avenues you can take to start earning are easy to implement yourself, even with little to no experience.

4 Ways You Can Make Money With WordPress

Whether you’re looking for extra spending cash, or you want to make a full-time career online, WordPress could be your solution. Here are four paths you might consider.

1. Monetize Your WordPress Site With Ads

With WordPress, there are many options to make money, but one of the easiest is to include ads on your website. Whether you're starting a blog, a niche site, or even an online store, this is a simple, passive method of generating revenue.

One common way to go about this is to integrate WordPress with Google AdSense. This is a configurable means of placing relevant ads on the content that you create: While you can’t place specific ads, Google AdSense allows you to select the categories you want to include. This way, you can ensure that the promotions will mesh with your brand and be relevant to your visitors.

You don’t even need to know how to code or worry about difficult customization to accomplish this. There are several free plugins available for integrating the two platforms, including Ad Inserter and WP QUADS.

Just be certain that the ads you place on your site don’t become annoying. Unfortunately, if they're bothersome, they may have a negative impact on your User Experience (UX). If your website is seen as too much of a hassle to navigate, you could lose out on repeat visitors.

2. Create a Blog That Has Premium Membership Options

Another way to generate some revenue is to create a premium membership system for your website or blog. This enables visitors to sign up for accounts and access premium content for a recurring fee.

Not only will this enable you to earn extra cash, but a blog with a membership feature often instills a sense of community among users. You might even attract additional readers who are curious about your gated content.

As with placing ads, there are plugins available to streamline the membership program setup process. Popular options include MemberPress, Restrict Content Pro, WooCommerce Memberships, and Paid Membership Subscriptions.

3. Set Up an E-Commerce Store and Sell Products Online

An e-commerce store or website includes features for selling products or services. Fortunately, if you want to start your own, WordPress makes it simple: Conveniently, you don’t even have to produce physical items to be successful. There are plenty of downloadable products you can sell from your WordPress site. This could be a guide to eating healthily, a sewing pattern, or anything else you can dream up. Plus, you’ll never have to worry about resupplying.

To set up your website, it’s necessary to do some preparation. First, you’ll have to register your business and get a vendor’s license. You'll also want to acquire the tools you’ll need for your site itself.

For instance, WooCommerce can help your e-commerce store run smoothly. It’s a plugin that provides important features such as the ability to accept secure payments, host your stock, and much more. It also enables you to design a storefront, post images of products, and other basic online retailing tasks.

Lastly, you’ll want a trusted payment gateway for your store. A few of the previously mentioned tools supply what you need, but you could also consider PayPal or another platform of your choice.

4. Develop and Sell Your Own WordPress Themes

If you’re comfortable experimenting with coding, then making themes for WordPress may be a lucrative endeavor for you. These digital products are key to enabling users to customize the looks of their sites.

This can be a particularly wise path if you already know how to code. Considering WordPress themes can sell for hundreds or even thousands of dollars, it's easy to see why.

After all, businesses want to stand out from their competition and have a visible brand identity. With a custom theme designed solely for them, a company can have more control over how they appear to potential customers.

However, you can also build premium themes to sell on a WordPress theme marketplace. The largest is ThemeForest, but there are others including Template Monster Marketplace and ThemeSnap.

Don’t worry if you don’t know where to begin. Thanks to WordPress' large community, there are many tutorials available for you to test your skills and walk you through your first project.

Conclusion

Only you know which monetization solution is the most viable for you. However, no matter which you decide upon, it’s possible to make money with WordPress and generate a decent income. Add the right host into the mix, and you’ll be on your way to increasing your earnings.

In this post, we covered four unique ways you can make money with WordPress:

Monetize your WordPress site with ads. Create a blog that has premium membership options. Set up an e-commerce store and sell products online. Develop and sell your own WordPress themes.

Do you have questions about monetizing your WordPress site? Ask away in the comments section below!

Image credit: PhotoMIX Ltd.