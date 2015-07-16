Magento 2 Optimizations

Recently we took a look at a technology stack comparison of Magento 1 vs Magento 2. Just a few of these improvements featured in Magento 2 include PSR compliance and CSS3. Of course the technology stack is just one of the many optimizations found in Magento 2. Here's a quick look at some of the other improvements featured.

*Performance Boosts - You can't talk about optimizations without improving performance. Experience faster page loads thanks to improved indexers, the Magento performance toolkit designed to optimize system performance and integration with Varnish cache.

*Scalability Enhancements - Static page content is cached, improving performance as well as lowering server load.

*Easy Upgrade - Magento 2 features a migration tool making it easier and faster than ever to upgrade your site to the newest version.

*Improved Structure - Magento developers will have find it easier to customize their installs because every module has its own View directory and everything is placed within the app structures.

*jQuery - Prototype has been replaced jquery by popular demand in the latest version of Magento.

*Improved Dashboard - The Magento control panel isn't just designed to be easier on the eyes; it comes more streamlined and easier to use.

*Easier Customizations - The modular code of Magento 2 reduces the need for cross-module dependencies so developers can make targeted changes without worrying whether they are impacting other code within Magento.

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