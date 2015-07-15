Magento 1 vs Magento 2

With the beta release and the steady movement towards the stable release of Magento 2, are you getting your plan ready to upgrade to Magento 2? There are going to be a number of improvements in Magento 2. Let's look at the differences in the technology stack between Magento version 1 and 2, and how they will improve the performance of your store.

*PHP - For a cart written in PHP, obviously this is the cornerstones of the technology stack. The PHP requirements for Magento v1 are PHP 5.4 and PHP 5.5. Much like its predecessor, Magento 2 supports PHP 5.5 with a minimum requirement of PHP 5.4.11.

*MySQL - Just like PHP, the database backend requirements of version 1 and version 2 are quite similar. Both versions of Magento support MySQL 5.6.

*CSS3 - This is where the 2 versions of Magento begin to differ, especially from a technology stack standpoint. Support for HTML5 and CSS3 standards differ quite a bit from the HTML4 and CSS2 standards that Magento supports. Among the many advantages, using CSS3 will boost page load speed performance because background images are no longer need to loaded as structural enhancements.

*HTML5 - There's no need to elaborate on the importance of mobile eCommerce in this particular post. It is important to note though that all Magento 2 themes will be based on HTML5 and responsive, providing an excellent experience for your visitors on mobile devices.

*PSR Compliance - Short for PHP Standards Recommendation, Magento 2 will be PSR compliant. This will make it much easier to standardize PHP so multiple PHP libraries will be able to work together.

*RequireJS - Another speed enhancement of Magento that improves performance by aiding JavaScript resources to load on demand.

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