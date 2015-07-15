If you are a Magento user, you're probably well aware of the fact there is a beta version of Magento 2 currently available. Since this is a beta version, you won't want to upgrade your production site quite yet. However since this beta version will eventually lead to a stable version, now is as good of a time as any to start planning your upgrade. That way you can get the fastest and most secure version when Magento 2 becomes available.

If you're currently hosting with Hosting.com and have installed Magento with Softaculous, you'll be able to notified when Magento 2 Hosting is available. You'll just need to log into your account and you'll easily upgrade to the current version of Magento with a single click. As with any site upgrade, you'll want to back up your current before starting the upgrade.

If you have not installed Magento with Softaculous, the upgrade process will look something like this for you (again, when the times comes, you will want to back up your site):