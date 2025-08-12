Find the hidden issues holding your client sites back

If your client sites aren’t ranking as well as they should, the problem might be hidden in their SEO health.

Hosting.com’s Head of Website and Content, Daphne Monro, will host an exclusive livestream on auditing client sites for SEO. In this packed session, Daphne will share a step-by-step process for diagnosing problems, uncovering opportunities, and creating reports clients can act on immediately.

Join us for this free, fast-paced livestream covering crawlability, Core Web Vitals, structured data, and more.

Secure your spot now and learn how to run audits with the right tools, spot technical and content issues, and turn findings into clear, actionable client deliverables.

Read the transcript

Livestream Highlights: How to find and fix the SEO issues holding client sites back

Join us to gain actionable insights about SEO auditing. Here’s what we’ll cover:

How to run a complete SEO audit using tools like Screaming Frog, GSC, and Ahrefs

How to identify technical and content issues that hurt rankings

How to evaluate structured data and EEAT signals for modern search

How to turn audit findings into clear, actionable client reports

Plus, get access to an SEO audit template you can use right away

This livestream is perfect for agency owners, developers, and marketing professionals who want to deliver better results for their clients. Whether you’re cleaning up old sites or building new ones, this session offers practical advice and proven strategies you can apply immediately.

Don’t miss this opportunity to gain the tools and knowledge to strengthen your SEO strategy. Register now and take the first step toward higher-performing client sites.