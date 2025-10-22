Table of Contents

Graphic for Rollercoaster to Rocket with Olly Feldman
Written on by Katie Richards
Updated on
Estimated read time 5 minutes
Agency

Livestream: Rollercoaster to Rocket: how to supercharge your agency through retainer strategy

Break free from the feast or famine cycle

If you are running your agency project to project, you already know how unpredictable income can feel. This session is designed to help you move from that rollercoaster ride to stable, scalable revenue. 

Join hosting.com head of global sales, Olly Feldman, for an exclusive livestream on retainer strategy. Olly will share how to reframe services as repeatable products, package them into client-friendly retainers, and build a business model that generates steady income month after month. 

Join us on Wednesday, October 22, 2025 at 1 PM ET / 10 AM PT for this free, practical livestream on building sustainable agency growth. 

Secure your spot now and learn how to simplify offerings, build packages, and structure retainers that clients love and that keep your revenue predictable. 

Rollercoaster to Rocket: how to supercharge your agency through retainer strategy
Date: October 22, 2025 
Time: 1 PM ET / 10 AM PT 
Guest Speaker: Olly Feldman, head of global sales at hosting.com

Did you miss the live event? No problem! You can watch the full replay on YouTube or read through the transcript.

What you’ll learn to stabilize and scale your agency

Retainers are not just about stabilizing income. They are about creating a business that is easier to run and more profitable to grow. This session gives you the tools and structure to make that shift. Here’s what we will cover: 

  • Productize your services to streamline delivery and sales 

  • Simplify your offerings to remove client confusion and speed decisions 

  • Build tiered packages with Good, Better, Best options that serve a range of clients 

  • Structure your retainers with Strategy, Execution, and Review for measurable value 

This livestream is perfect for agencies looking to stabilize revenue, grow client relationships, and build a business that’s easier to manage. Whether you are new to retainers or ready to refine your approach, you’ll leave with a roadmap you can apply right away. 

Don’t miss this opportunity to shift from unpredictable projects to steady, scalable growth. Register now and take the first step toward a more profitable model. 

Katie Richards is the Project Manager of Community and Communications at hosting.com, where she leads initiatives that connect agencies, partners, and the wider WordPress community. She manages programs, communications, and events that strengthen relationships and expand hosting.com’s impact across the open web. Before joining hosting.com, Katie built her career helping businesses and agencies create systems that supported sustainable growth, drawing on her love of process and structure to deliver better experiences for teams and customers.

View more posts by Katie Richards