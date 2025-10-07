Inside hosting.com’s SEO-safe domain migration

Rebranding a global company is hard. Rebranding without losing years of SEO equity is even harder.

Hosting.com is proud to feature Daphne Monro, our Head of Website and Content, in this exclusive livestream about domain migration done right. Daphne will share firsthand how our team successfully migrated A2 Hosting into hosting.com while preserving rankings, consolidating content, and building a stronger foundation for growth.

Join us on Tuesday, October 7, 2025 at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT for this free, insightful livestream packed with actionable steps to safeguard your SEO authority during a migration.

Secure your spot now and learn how to preserve rankings, consolidate content, and build a scalable site architecture for future growth.

Domain migration done right: How we became hosting.com without losing SEO authority

Date: October 7, 2025

Time: 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT

Guest Speaker: Daphne Monro, Head of Website and Content at hosting.com