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Written on by Katie Richards
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Estimated read time 5 minutes
AgencyGrowing Your Online Presence

Livestream: Domain migration done right: How we became hosting.com without losing SEO authority

Inside hosting.com’s SEO-safe domain migration

Rebranding a global company is hard. Rebranding without losing years of SEO equity is even harder. 

Hosting.com is proud to feature Daphne Monro, our Head of Website and Content, in this exclusive livestream about domain migration done right. Daphne will share firsthand how our team successfully migrated A2 Hosting into hosting.com while preserving rankings, consolidating content, and building a stronger foundation for growth. 

Join us on Tuesday, October 7, 2025 at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT for this free, insightful livestream packed with actionable steps to safeguard your SEO authority during a migration. 

Secure your spot now and learn how to preserve rankings, consolidate content, and build a scalable site architecture for future growth. 

Domain migration done right: How we became hosting.com without losing SEO authority 
Date: October 7, 2025 
Time: 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT 
Guest Speaker: Daphne Monro, Head of Website and Content at hosting.com 

Want to skim the transcript? We've got that for you too!

What you’ll discover in this livestream

Join us to gain actionable insights about large-scale SEO best practices and domain migration. Here’s what we’ll cover: 

  • Preserve hard-earned SEO authority during a domain migration 

  • Use a phased optimization approach to reduce risk and drive results 

  • Build a scalable site architecture and internal linking framework for growth 

  • Manage redirects, metadata, and backlinks to protect rankings 

This livestream is perfect for marketers, developers, and agency owners planning a rebrand, consolidating multiple domains, or looking to understand large-scale SEO best practices. Whether you’re just starting or refining your approach, this session offers practical advice and proven strategies you can apply immediately. 

Don’t miss this opportunity to gain the tools and knowledge to transform your migration and SEO strategy. Register now and take the first step toward protecting your rankings and driving long-term growth. 

Katie Richards is the Project Manager of Community and Communications at hosting.com, where she leads initiatives that connect agencies, partners, and the wider WordPress community. She manages programs, communications, and events that strengthen relationships and expand hosting.com’s impact across the open web. Before joining hosting.com, Katie built her career helping businesses and agencies create systems that supported sustainable growth, drawing on her love of process and structure to deliver better experiences for teams and customers.

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