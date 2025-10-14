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Written on by Katie Richards
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Agency

Livestream: Confident consultations: qualify and close with the SCOPE strategy

Take control of every client consultation 

Hosting.com is excited to feature Nathan Ingram for an exclusive livestream about the SCOPE strategy. Nathan shares how agencies and freelancers can turn messy discovery calls into clear, productive consultations that lead to better clients and stronger projects. 

Join us on Tuesday, October 14, 2025 at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT for this free, actionable livestream designed to help you qualify prospects, manage expectations, and close confidently. 

Secure your spot now and learn how to run focused consultations, ask the right questions, and land stronger client relationships. 

Confident consultations: qualify and close with the SCOPE strategy 
Date: October 14, 2025  
Time: 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT 
Guest Speaker:  Nathan Ingram, Agency Coach & Educator 

Missed the live event? You can watch the full recording on YouTube (or check out the transcript here)

Get the SCOPE strategy working for you

Join us to gain actionable insights about running better client consultations. Here’s what we’ll cover: 

  • Why strategy matters in your first discovery meeting – stop wasting time with unqualified prospects 

  • Defining the purpose of discovery – know exactly what to ask and what to leave out 

  • The SCOPE outline – a clear, repeatable framework to lead the conversation and close confidently 

This livestream is perfect for agency owners, freelancers, and project managers who want to streamline discovery calls and sign better-fit clients. Whether you’re new to structured consultations or refining your process, this session offers practical steps and proven strategies you can apply immediately. 

Don’t miss this opportunity to transform your approach to client meetings. Register now and start running consultations that save time, build trust, and close deals faster. 

Katie Richards is the Project Manager of Community and Communications at hosting.com, where she leads initiatives that connect agencies, partners, and the wider WordPress community. She manages programs, communications, and events that strengthen relationships and expand hosting.com’s impact across the open web. Before joining hosting.com, Katie built her career helping businesses and agencies create systems that supported sustainable growth, drawing on her love of process and structure to deliver better experiences for teams and customers.

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