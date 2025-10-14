Take control of every client consultation

Hosting.com is excited to feature Nathan Ingram for an exclusive livestream about the SCOPE strategy. Nathan shares how agencies and freelancers can turn messy discovery calls into clear, productive consultations that lead to better clients and stronger projects.

Join us on Tuesday, October 14, 2025 at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT for this free, actionable livestream designed to help you qualify prospects, manage expectations, and close confidently.

Secure your spot now and learn how to run focused consultations, ask the right questions, and land stronger client relationships.

Confident consultations: qualify and close with the SCOPE strategy

Date: October 14, 2025

Time: 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT

Guest Speaker: Nathan Ingram, Agency Coach & Educator

Missed the live event? You can watch the full recording on YouTube (or check out the transcript here)