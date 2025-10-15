Get practical steps to speed up your WordPress sites

Slow sites hurt conversions, frustrate visitors, and cost you business. This free livestream shows you exactly how to fix it.

Hosting.com is excited to feature Joe Di Salvo, technical support engineer at WP Rocket, for an exclusive livestream about site speed optimization for WordPress. Joe explains why speed matters, how to understand the metrics that measure it, and how to fix common problems agencies face every day.

Join us on Wednesday, October 15, 2025 at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT for this free, insightful livestream. You’ll see real examples from WP Rocket support cases and before-and-after results that show which changes deliver the biggest impact.

Secure your spot now and learn how to boost performance, improve user experience, and keep visitors coming back.

Register today!

Livestream: Boosting site speed: why it matters and what you can do today Date: Wednesday, October 15, 2025

Time: 2 PM ET / 1 PM CT / 11 AM PT

Guest Speaker: Joe Di Salvo, Technical Support Engineer at WP Rocket

Livestream highlights: boosting speed and conversions

Join us to gain actionable insights about speed optimization for WordPress. Here’s what we’ll cover:

Why speed affects sales and retention: how faster sites improve conversions and repeat visits

Core Web Vitals explained : understand the key metrics every agency should track

Common performance issues solved: practical ways to fix them using WP Rocket or other methods

Real examples, real results: see before-and-after case studies that show what works

This livestream is perfect for agencies and freelancers managing WordPress sites who want to deliver faster sites, improve client results, and stay ahead of competitors. Whether you’re new to performance optimization or ready to level up, this session offers practical advice you can apply immediately.

Don’t miss this opportunity to gain the tools and knowledge to transform your WordPress performance strategy. Register now and take the first step toward faster sites, happier clients, and stronger results.