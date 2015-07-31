Keeping Your Shared Hosting Account Secure With Patchman

***Hosting.com no longer supports Patchman. Please contact our support team with any questions!

According to a recently published Google study, hacked sites are up 180% over the past year. In an effort to help keep your websites and account from becoming another victim, we are excited to announce that we are rolling out our new security solution called Patchman. Patchman is a multi-function security tool that provide the following 3 services free of charge! We are rolling out Patchman on all Shared SSD Hosting accounts and on HDD servers numbered 81+. As Patchman requires cPanel, we are also investigating ways to offer this service on our Reseller, managed Linux VPS and Dedicated Servers as well.

1) Out of date version detection

One of the most common ways for a hacker to compromise your site is if you're using insecure, outdated software. Patchman will send you a notification reminding you if you have installed software that is out of date.

2) Infected file quarantine

Patchman will send you a warning if and when it detects an infected file on your account. If infected files are not addressed, they are quarantined 24 hours later for your protection.

3) Patching

WordPress, Joomla and Drupal security issues will be patched. A notification and a reminder will be sent when files are found that can be patched. The patches are back-ports of bug fixes released in updated versions of the installed software. That means that updating to the latest version will likely eliminate the need for patching. After 2-days, the patch will be applied automatically. The patch will not change the installed version of your software.

When Patchman is available on your server, you will be able to use the Patchman icon in cPanel to see outdated applications and files to be patched. The main area shows the files to be patched and offers explanations of why each one should be patched. You can also patch them manually before the automated process. In the upper right corner you can get a list of outdated applications, control notifications and start a new scan.

Not only can hacked sites ruin years of hard work, they can ruin your reputation and be costly to fix. Our hope is that with the launch of Patchman on your account, we can help prevent that from happening to you. We welcome you to submit a support ticket if you encounter any problems as a result of a patch or would like to migrate to a server where Patchman will be available. Account migration fees may apply.