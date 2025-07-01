We’re excited to announce something we’ve been working on behind the scenes for a while: the launch of our Agency Success community, created for agency owners and shaped by agency owners.

Agency owners and agencies hold a special place for us here, as you’re the ones out there building and extending the Open Web with tools like WordPress and many more.

And at hosting.com, our aim is to be your most trusted partner — not just when it comes to the tech that powers your sites, but in the day-to-day realities of growing and leading an agency.

This new community is one more way we’re backing that up with real action and support.

Why we’re doing this

Truth is, we believe agency owners deserve better. They deserve better support, better insights, better partners. And we’re not just saying that. We’re investing in it, starting with bringing veteran agency coach and educator, Nathan Ingram, on board and giving him the space to do what he does best: guide, coach and champion you.

If you’re tired of being seen as just another reseller or line on a spreadsheet… we get it.

We’re here to build something different. Human, helpful, and focused on your success.

Meet your agency coach: Nathan Ingram

To lead this new initiative, we’ve teamed up with Nathan Ingram, a name many of you already know and trust.

Nathan is an agency owner, business coach, and educator with more than 30 years of experience building websites for clients. Since 2012, he has led over 1000 hours of online training events for WordPress professionals, equipping them to build solid businesses that create freedom, not frustration.

He actively works with clients every day, so his coaching and training are grounded in the real-world challenges of running an agency. He’s a frequent speaker and community leader in the WordPress space, known for his clear, practical teaching style. He's also the creator of MonsterContracts, proven contracts for WordPress client work.

In other words, he’s been there and STILL doing it while also helping bring others along with him.

I’ve had the pleasure of working alongside Nathan for over 10 years now and his heart and passion for agency owners is unmatched and I am honored to call him a friend.

We’re honored to have him as our lead agency trainer, coach, and guide for this new chapter.

What to expect

We launched the Agency Success community with a livestream in July, 2025 and since then we have been hard at work with multiple shows each month.

These are the the broadcasts you can expect to see:

Two monthly livestreams focused on timely, tactical agency challenges and strategies. Each session is built to help you learn, grow, and lead with more confidence.

Weekly Office Hours is a live, open coaching show hosted by Nathan and me, Cory Miller, where you can bring your real-world issues, roadblocks, and questions — and get advice in real time from someone who’s been there.

We want to build this community together and become a trusted, go-to place for agency owners who want to do meaningful work, build a better business, and not feel alone while doing it.

Join us, learn, and grow

The Agency Success community is free and open for everyone. You needn't be a customer of hosting.com nor an agency owner to participate in our livestreams or our Slack channel.

To join, simply go to MyAgencySuccess.com, fill in your email address, and you'll receive a Slack invite. There you will find all Agency Success news and updates and meet fellow members of the community.

You can also find us on YouTube, where we upload all our livestreams.

Finally, here are all links related to Agency Success:

Upcoming.MyAgencySuccess.com: Here you'll find all our upcoming livestreams and can also register for them. They are open for anyone and no limited spots.

Here you'll find all our upcoming livestreams and can also register for them. They are open for anyone and no limited spots. Replays.MyAgencySuccess.com: The dedicated playlist for the themed livestreams we do twice a month.

The dedicated playlist for the themed livestreams we do twice a month. OfficeHours.MyAgencySucces.com: The dedicated playlist for our Office Hours broadcasts.

The dedicated playlist for our Office Hours broadcasts. Downloads.MyAgencySuccess.com: You can find all the materials (slide decks, presentations, chat logs) used in a livestream here.

You can find all the materials (slide decks, presentations, chat logs) used in a livestream here. Ask an Office Hours Question: If you would like to ask Nathan a question during Office Hours, this is the best place to do it throughout the week.

Come and joins us in Agency Success, where we go further together.