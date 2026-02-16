How WordPress agencies can start AI consulting with Rob Howard

Prefer to read instead? You can access the full interview transcript here.

Most people are still at the starting line

When you work in technology, it is easy to assume everyone else is already using AI daily. The data tells a different story.

A recent Gallup poll of 22,000 workers found that only 12% of employed adults use AI daily at work. Another survey showed that while 46% of Americans have heard “a lot” about AI, more than half have not.

Rob described the disconnect this way:

“We're over three years into what you would describe as kind of the AI era. Lots of us are so immersed in it that we basically assume, well, everybody already is doing this. Everybody already knows everything. The reality is, less than half of people know even a little bit about it.”

This gap is not a sign that the market is late. It is an opportunity.

Agencies may feel behind because the conversation online moves quickly. In reality, most businesses are still trying to understand what AI means for them. They know it matters. They do not know where to start. That is where trusted partners come in.

Three types of AI services that sell

When Rob teaches agencies how to add AI services, he breaks the work into three clear categories: training, strategy, and implementation. Framing it this way makes the shift approachable, because these are models agencies already understand.

1. Training

Training is often the easiest entry point.

Companies already budget for workshops, continuing education, and professional development. An AI training fits naturally into that structure.

“You'd be amazed how well basic training sells,” Rob said. “If you just go into a company and you say, I'm going to come in, I'm going to do a two-hour session or a two-day bootcamp, people love that, right? Because they need it and they need somebody they trust.”

This can look like AI 101 sessions, advanced workshops, or industry-specific trainings tailored to real estate, nonprofits, or local government. The delivery model is familiar. The subject matter is new.

2. Strategy

Strategy work focuses on alignment.

Rob consistently sees the same issue: employees are experimenting with AI in different ways without shared standards or governance.

“Everyone at the company is using AI in different ways that don't align with each other and often conflict with each other.”

Strategy engagements help businesses answer practical questions:

Which use cases matter the most?

Where should we start?

What policies or standards do we need?

Should we build internally or bring in help?

Before any automation or implementation happens, this step ensures the organization is moving in the same direction.

3. Implementation

Implementation extends what many agencies already do.

This can include building AI-powered workflows, integrating AI tools into existing systems, or developing custom applications. The stack may look different, but the problem-solving mindset is familiar.

Rob shared the example of one of his students, a longtime web developer who knew almost nothing about AI a year ago. Today, he runs AI trainings and two-day bootcamps for government and nonprofit clients. The transition was gradual. He built confidence over time, layering new capabilities onto an existing business.

The cost of waiting

Early adoption of any new technology carries some risk and AI is not an exception. Implement it poorly and you risk data security issues, workflow disruption, or public mistakes like the lawyer who cited non-existent cases after relying too heavily on an AI system.

But there is also risk in standing still.

If a competitor increases efficiency by even 50% using AI, they can lower prices, serve more clients, or reinvest time into growth. That competitive pressure is already emerging.

“People are very aware that there's a huge risk to messing it up, and they want to make sure that their employees have that training,” Rob said. “And then the other risk is if you don't do anything, you know you're going to get passed by your competitors.”

For many businesses, the bigger fear is not experimentation; it is being left behind.

Start with clients who already trust you

You do not need to pivot your entire business or chase unfamiliar leads.

Your current and past clients already trust you. They have seen how you manage projects and translate technical complexity into business outcomes.

Rob suggests a simple outreach:

“Hey, we worked with you on web dev ten years ago. We're now doing these AI trainings. We know a lot of people are really excited about it or have questions. Is this something that would interest you?”

AI opens doors that a routine website redesign conversation might not. It creates a reason to reconnect and offer value in a new way.

“We find that it's a very natural fit and a natural extension of an existing design or development business,” Rob said. “It actually lights up your historical client list in a really nice way.”

Avoid getting locked into one platform

The AI landscape changes quickly. New models launch. Rankings shift. Tools improve and fall behind.

Rob takes a platform-agnostic approach.

“Everything that you do should be done with the assumption that the models and the software are going to change dramatically. What you really want to be learning is how to assess that on an ongoing basis.”

That means building workflows you can move between platforms. Avoiding deep vendor lock-in. Designing systems with flexibility in mind.

His team currently uses ChatGPT models for much of their work, Claude for writing, and increasingly Gemini where it has pulled ahead in certain areas but the priority is adaptability, not loyalty to a single tool.

How to think about your role

Most businesses are looking for clarity, not for cutting-edge AI research.

They know AI matters. They have heard about projects failing to deliver ROI. They see employees experimenting without coordination. They feel both urgency and uncertainty.

Your role is to apply the same advisory mindset you already use in web strategy.

You align stakeholders. You evaluate options. You translate technical tradeoffs into business decisions. You guide implementation so it actually sticks.

AI consulting, in that sense, is not a radical departure. It is an expansion of the trusted advisor role many agencies already occupy.

What to do next

If this feels aligned with where your agency is heading, the next steps are simple.

First, listen to the full conversation with Rob. The interview goes deeper into how he helps agencies build confidence as they step into this space.

Second, subscribe to Rob Howard’s Innovating with AI newsletter. Each week, he shares practical insights about how AI is changing agency work, what to experiment with, and how to think long term about your business and career.

AI will reshape how businesses operate. The question is whether agencies step into that shift intentionally or watch it unfold from the sidelines.

You already have the client relationships and the strategic foundation. The opportunity now is to extend that trust into the next technological shift.