How to stand out in the age of mass-produced AI content

It’s undeniable that more content than ever is being created by generative tools. And, to be honest, it makes sense. Today, you have a researcher, editor, and translator at your fingertips. One who is ready to hop in and do the job at any minute of the day.

However, no matter how “good” AI-generated content is getting, there is a side to being human that humans crave. Therefore, I am here today to talk about how you can make your stand out in the era of mass-produced AI content (otherwise known as “AI Slop”)

Just to be clear - I am not telling you to never use it, I am just trying to remind you how not to lose yourself (or your brand) in the sea of mass-produced nothingness.



First things first: stop doing what everyone else is doing

In any industry, people want to follow the leader. Whether that’s products, tools, or services. Regarding content SEO, we used to always follow the leader for all of the highest search volume queries - and then use a technique called skyscraping to add our “elevated” information to it.

The competitive landscape was clearly set, and it was easier to know what was missing or what your company's USP could be for that specific target keyword.

Now, skyscraping content can be done in seconds.

LLMs can quickly report on what could be added with a single prompt, and then you can copy and paste it right in.

But the problem is, there is only so much information that actually adds value to the original intent of that keyword.

Simple queries that people want quick answers to are being done in AI overviews on Google’s SERP now - not on a competitive long-form piece of content.

The user behaviour has shifted, and so we need to shift our strategy too.





Tell-tale signs of AI-generated content

While it keeps getting harder to see the signs (and I’m sure this article will need to be updated soon to stay relevant) there are some things we’re seeing so much of, and we simply can not ignore.

Super generic openings ("In today’s fast-paced digital landscape..."), lack of specific detail, overly balanced viewpoints, and absence of personal voice. One thing I see often in the web space is “digital presence” - I feel I never saw this wording before the mainstream adoption of ChatGPT in 2022. “It’s not just about XX, it’s about XX” as a sentence flow is just too AI-coded - especially for LinkedIn social posts. I see it, and I scroll. The word “actually” being used everywhere is “actually” one of the biggest signs I keep seeing everywhere more recently. And to wrap it up - content with zero personality. Missing links to relevant or original research, or no references to first-hand experience or unique data. And not to mention the dreaded em dash. LLMs love using it, and it has been ruined for everyone.

These signs will only become more vague as the technology improves, but there is one thing that, at least for now, LLMs struggle with.





Why opinions matter

We are naturally more interested when there's a little friction in the mix.

Now, some people take that to the extreme, of course. For example, I recently saw Louis Theroux and Hannah Fry at the London Tech Show, and he spoke in depth about the Manosphere documentary, where streamers leverage divisive content - anything that is taboo - to make money.

But they’re doing that because that’s the pitch for them, and it enables them to sell more lucrative content.

Instead of doing that, use your true experiences and voice and share what you actually feel instead of this simple generative nothingness.

I think the thing we all see very clearly right now is that LLMs can not give a strong opinion. It only responds with very balanced takes. Basically, nothing bold. So, be bold (but not manosphere bold) and share this with your audience.





There are things that AI content CAN’T do

AI hasn't lived your story, nor can it interview a real person and understand the true depth a face-to-face conversation can have. Nor can it run a survey to find out what your customers need from your brand (fine, maybe it can in some capacity, but a human could do it better!).

This is the type of content that people are looking for in order to make a meaningful connection with you and your brand. These connections are what turn people from impressions to clicks.

The depth and personal pull you have is authentic and organic. And as an SEO I am all about that organic side!

Another thing AI is incapable of doing is learning in real time through face-to-face interactions. We, as people, can, however. We have the ability to experience things first hand, and then share that.

That being said I would like to nod to the many companies using biometric data in the form of cameras to help feed these models information in real time, but, typically today, AI/LLMs need data to be fed into them. This is mostly in the terms of content, UGC, spreadsheets, etc.





SEO in a non-slop world

I have a hard time not bringing everything back to SEO. It was my second love in life and honestly the thing that gets me out of bed excited to work in the morning - but I digress.

In the SEO world, standing out used to always mean authority. Authority was gained through a balance of backlinks and content - offsite and onsite. Later that elevated to onsite, offsite, and user experience. Now - it’s entirely omnichannel.

Throughout the year things have changed significantly. For example, link farms are dead and reporting spammy links is pretty much of a waste of time. Instead, trust is gained in new ways such as unlinked mentions. Yeah - you don’t even need the link anymore!

Google has made it clear that the standards for high rankings are found in content that is made to be genuinely helpful to the user. Not bots. So when thinking about your SEO content journey, focus on what your users are engaging with. What has high traffic, engagement, and what others are saying about you online?





A practical content quality guide for the AI era

I want to leave you with something actionable. A quick and easy list of questions to help make sure your content isn’t slop (even if you are using AI as a tool to get you to your goal).

Is your goal to answer a high search volume keyword that can easily be explained in an AI overview? If so, you need to broaden your horizons.

Have you thought of a newsworthy approach? For example sharing data, an announcement, or something fresh and timely.

Are you solving a problem clearly or answering a question clearly? You don’t need to play middle field. Say what you mean.

Do you personally have the authority to answer this query? If not, interview someone, reference relevant research or bring in a trustworthy and authoritative angle.

Do you have a clear author bio or names and references to your sources? Trust is built over time and these things help you get there.

Is this something that is relevant to your niche, or your audience segments? Relevance is key, especially with the rise of the agenctic web. You’re allowed multiple niches and audiences, however it’s important you don’t go completely left field and maintain topical authority.





The opportunity in the noise

AI is an incredible tool. It is allowing us to increase productivity, create more accurately, and scale in exciting ways. However, the content side needs some nurturing.

As trailblazers in our spaces who continue to research and report today, we will stand out as authorities in our spaces as these early adopters.

Our content needs to be rich enough to be read and cited by LLMs, not thin enough to be produced by one.

Right now is the right time to build your product and your personas, while sharing your perspective. And, if you’re just getting started, the best way to begin is with an app or website on state-of-the-art hosting from hosting.com.



