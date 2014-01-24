How to Optimize WordPress with W3 Total Cache and GTmetrix - Video

As your site gains traffic and users, and as you add additional content, your site may begin to slow down because WordPress has to recompile every page every time a user accesses it. By utilizing caching, you can reduce the amount of work WordPress has to do for every page load, which in turn speeds up your site.

Our latest video and knowledge base article specifically address how to get more performance out of your WordPress installation. Take a look!

View our WordPress Optimization KB Article

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