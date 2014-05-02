How To Manage Your WordPress Comments

We've been hard at work with another batch of helpful articles to help you get the most out of your WordPress Hosting service from Hosting.com. Is there a topic you would like us to cover? Just leave a comment with what WordPress tips you would like us to cover next!

Some of our newest WordPress Help articles include:

How to manage your comments with the WordPress' interface and how to use phpMyAdmin to bulk delete comments.

Recover posts, comments, pages, and attachments that have been deleted

Update WordPress' auto-save interval to automatically save your post edits.

Easily update the settings that WordPress uses to display dates and times for your site.

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