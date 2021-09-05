How to Increase eCommerce Conversions This Holiday Season

Author: Chad Beatty, Sales Lead

The holidays are fast approaching and many e-commerce retailers will be looking to increase sales. During this busy time, it’s easy to lose track of those potential clients who might have had additional questions and didn’t end up making a purchase.

However, a little extra time spent addressing those questions now can go a long way when it comes to building a relationship with your clients and having a repeat customer. Investing in interaction now with a potential client could lead to a fruitful relationship for you both in the future.

Here are a couple of fundamental tips to help reach those clients who aren’t yet comfortable making a purchase:

** **Adding a human element to a website can help potential clients feel more comfortable and be more willing to make a purchase. This provides a method of receiving expert advice about a particular product that’s being offered on the site. There are many options available to help discuss options with potential clients:

Live chat is a popular solution as it allows real-time conversation and proactive chatting if desired by a prospective client.

A separate telephone line for the business is another fantastic option. Of course, while the live formats are best, it may not always be possible to keep them active 24 hours a day.

If a separate telephone line isn’t feasible for your business, then a simple contact form would also work.

Ultimately, the idea is to have an open line of communication with your potential clients for further discussion.

Once that line of communication is opened, then it’s time to start thinking about conversations with potential clients. When discussing options with clients, take the time to get to know them and their situation. The reasons they’re shopping with you will vary, and each individual interaction should be given the proper attention and assistance to help find the right solution. The goal here isn’t just to answer generic questions about a product or sell the most expensive option available. Instead, try to find out: why the client is looking to make a purchase if they have any particular pain points what is the reason they’re interested in your product



By investing the time to properly understand the client, it’ll help set up future interactions and hopefully create a long-term relationship. In the days of internet selling and fast purchases, the human element can be the difference between a client purchasing from you or another retailer. While these tips may be simple, the fundamentals of human interaction can often have the largest impact.

Do you know what else has a big impact on conversions? Your website's speed and uptime! Keep coming back to our blog this week to read advice from our Hosting.com experts on how to get your site ready for Q4! We're also running a sale on all of our Hosting.com Turbo products so check out our website today for deals and discounts you don't want to miss!

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