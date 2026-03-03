Building a website is exciting. Choosing the wrong host to put it on? Not so much.

Whether you're launching your first business site, scaling an online store, or managing hosting for multiple clients, the provider you pick affects everything: how fast your site loads, how secure it is, whether it stays online when it matters most, and whether you'll be pulling your hair out at 2am trying to reach someone in support.

The problem is that most guides on how to choose a web hosting provider bury you in technical specs without helping you figure out what actually applies to your situation. This one takes a different approach.

By the end of this article, you'll know exactly what web hosting is, what the different types of hosting mean for your use case, and the nine features that separate a genuinely good provider from one that just looks good on a landing page. Let's get into it.

What is a web hosting provider or service?

Think of the internet as a city and your website as a shop. A web hosting provider is whoever rents you the space to keep your shop open. Every website you've ever visited lives on a server somewhere in the world, and a hosting provider owns and maintains those servers so you don't have to.

When you sign up for a hosting plan, you're paying for a slice of that server infrastructure, which stores your website files, databases, emails, and any applications you run. When someone types your domain into a browser, the hosting provider's servers deliver your website to them in (hopefully) milliseconds. A domain (or domain name) is a readable, unique address used to access websites and online resources, acting as a memorable alias for complex numerical IP addresses.

For example"google.com" is a domain that translates to a specific server IP address via the Domain Name System (DNS). A domain is made up of a Top-Level Domain (TLD, e.g..com being the most popular and a Second-Level Domain (SLD, e.g.example in example.com).

The hosting provider you choose determines how reliable that delivery is, how secure your files are, how well your site handles traffic spikes, and how much help you get when something goes wrong. In short: it matters a lot more than most people realise until something breaks.

What are the different types of web hosting?

Before you can confidently answer the question of how to choose web hosting, you need to understand what the options actually are. Each type of hosting is built for a different set of needs, so the best pick depends on where your business is right now and where it's headed.

Shared hosting

Shared hosting is exactly what it sounds like: your website shares a server with other websites. Resources like bandwidth, processing power, and memory are distributed across all the sites on that server.

This makes shared hosting the most affordable entry point, and for small websites, blogs, or new businesses just getting started, it works well. The trade-off is that if another site on your server gets a traffic spike, it can slow things down for everyone. For high-traffic or business-critical sites, you'll eventually want to upgrade. But for getting your first site live without spending a fortune? Shared hosting is a smart, practical starting point.

Explore hosting.com's shared hosting plans.

Dedicated hosting

With dedicated hosting, you get an entire server to yourself. No sharing, no neighbours hogging resources. You have full control over the server environment, which means you can configure it exactly as needed and your performance is entirely your own.

This option suits high-traffic websites, data-heavy applications, and businesses where reliability and performance are non-negotiable. It comes at a higher price point, but for businesses that need that level of control and resource, it's absolutely worth it.

See hosting.com's dedicated server options.

Cloud hosting

Cloud hosting distributes your website across a network of connected servers rather than relying on a single physical machine and works with both virtual and physical servers which are interconnected. If one server experiences issues, another picks up the load. The result is better reliability and the ability to scale resources up or down depending on your traffic.

It's a strong choice for growing businesses that want flexibility without being locked into fixed server capacity. You pay for what you use, which makes it easier to manage costs as your site evolves.

Discover hosting.com's cloud hosting plans.

Managed hosting

With managed hosting, your provider takes care of the technical maintenance side of things: server updates, security patches, performance monitoring, and optimisation. You focus on your website and business; your host handles the infrastructure.

This is ideal if you don't have an in-house technical team or you'd simply rather spend your time building your business than managing servers. Managed hosting often comes with stronger support and faster response times, because your host is more deeply involved in keeping your environment running well.

Check out hosting.com's managed hosting.

Optimised eCommerce hosting

Running an online store has specific demands that generic hosting doesn't always meet. Optimised eCommerce hosting is built with those demands in mind: faster load times for product pages, better security for payment processing, and compatibility with platforms like WooCommerce and Magento.

When your livelihood depends on customers completing a checkout, site speed and uptime directly affect your revenue. Choosing hosting specifically built for eCommerce gives your store a solid foundation that generic plans simply can't match.

Explore hosting.com's eCommerce hosting.

VPS hosting

VPS stands for Virtual Private Server. A VPS gives you a dedicated portion of a shared server's resources, which means you get more control and consistent performance than standard shared hosting without the full cost of a dedicated server.

You can customise your server environment, install software, and scale resources as needed. It's the sweet spot for growing websites that have outgrown shared hosting but aren't quite ready for a dedicated server. Think of it as having your own clearly defined floor in a building rather than sharing an open-plan office.

See hosting.com's VPS hosting plans.

Reseller hosting

Reseller hosting lets you purchase hosting capacity in bulk and sell it to your own customers under your own brand. It's built for web designers, developers, and agencies who manage hosting for multiple clients and want to do it all from one centralised account. Reseller hosting is also good for people who are interested in the hosting industry but don’t have enough resources to start their own.

With reseller hosting, you handle the client relationships and billing while the infrastructure stays with the provider. It's a practical way to add a recurring revenue stream to your services without needing to build or maintain server infrastructure yourself.

Learn more about hosting.com's reseller hosting.

How to choose a web hosting provider: 9 important features to look for

Knowing the types of hosting is a solid start, but choosing a web host still comes down to evaluating what each provider actually delivers. Here are the nine features worth scrutinising before you commit.

1. Plans at reasonable prices without false fine print

Price matters, but the number on the homepage rarely tells the whole story. Some providers advertise very low introductory rates that balloon significantly at renewal. Others lock key features behind add-ons that should reasonably be included in the base plan.

When comparing plans, look at the renewal price, not just the signup rate. Check what's included versus what costs extra. Understand whether there are migration fees, setup fees, or contract lock-in periods. A genuinely transparent provider will make all of this easy to find.

At Hosting.com, pricing is straightforward. What you see is what you get, with no unpleasant surprises when your first billing cycle rolls over.

2. Tons of bandwidth and storage

Bandwidth is how much data your hosting plan can transfer between your site and its visitors. Storage is how much space you have for your files, databases, and emails. Both directly affect how well your site handles real-world traffic.

For a small blog or portfolio site, modest allocations are usually fine. For a growing eCommerce store, a media-heavy site, or a business with high visitor volumes, you want generous limits with clear upgrade paths. Always check whether "unlimited" plans come with fair use policies buried in the terms and conditions, because they often do.

Understanding your expected traffic and content volume before signing up helps you avoid the awkward situation of hitting limits right when your business starts growing.

3. SSL and additional crucial security protocols

An SSL certificate (that little padlock in your browser's address bar) is the baseline standard for any website in 2025. It encrypts data between your site and your visitors, protects customer information, and is a confirmed factor in search engine rankings. If a provider doesn't include SSL as standard, move on.

Beyond SSL, look for DDoS protection, malware scanning, web application firewalls, and two-factor authentication for your hosting account. Security threats are constant, so your host should be actively working to keep your site protected without you having to think about it every day.

Hosting.com includes SSL as standard across plans and takes a layered approach to security so your site and your customers' data stay protected.

4. High performance, uptime, and speed

Uptime is the percentage of time your website is actually accessible online. The industry standard to look for is 99.9% uptime, which translates to less than nine hours of downtime per year. Anything lower than that is a red flag.

Speed matters just as much. Slow-loading pages frustrate visitors and hurt your search engine rankings. Look for providers using modern infrastructure: NVMe SSD storage, LiteSpeed or similar web servers, and a content delivery network (CDN) to serve your site quickly to visitors regardless of their location.

Ask whether performance guarantees are backed by any kind of service level agreement. A provider who stands behind their uptime claims will be happy to put it in writing.

5. Automated backups

Things go wrong. Files get corrupted, plugins break, someone accidentally deletes something important. Without a recent backup, recovering from any of those situations can be a nightmare.

Automated daily backups mean your data is consistently protected without you having to remember to do it manually. Look for backups that are stored off-server (so a server failure doesn't take your backup with it), and check how far back the backup history goes. The ability to restore with a click, rather than a support ticket and a wait, is a genuine quality-of-life difference.

Hosting.com includes automated backups across plans so you can recover quickly if the unexpected happens, without losing days of work.

6. Additional features for site management

A good hosting control panel makes managing your site straightforward, even if you're not deeply technical. Look for providers that offer intuitive dashboards, one-click application installers (for example WordPress, Joomla, or other CMS platforms), staging environments, and developer-friendly tools if your team needs them.

Staging environments are particularly worth noting: they let you test changes to your website in a safe environment before pushing them live, which dramatically reduces the risk of breaking something on your production site.

The easier it is to manage your hosting environment, the more time you get to focus on your actual business.

7. Email features for business communications

Professional email addresses on your own domain ([email protected]) are a basic expectation for any credible business. Your hosting provider should make it simple to set these up, manage multiple accounts, and configure spam filtering.

Check how many email accounts are included in your plan, what storage limits apply to each mailbox, and whether the webmail interface is usable. If you're planning to send marketing emails or transactional notifications, check whether there are any restrictions on outbound mail or whether your plan includes SMTP relay.

Having hosting and email managed together keeps things simpler and reduces the number of providers and dashboards you're juggling.

8. Scalable strategies to support business expansion

Your hosting needs today won't necessarily be your needs in twelve months. A good provider makes it easy to upgrade your plan as your site and traffic grow, without requiring a complicated migration or days of downtime.

Look for clear upgrade paths between plan tiers and hosting types. If you start on shared hosting, how straightforward is it to move to VPS or cloud hosting when the time comes? Can you add resources without switching providers entirely?

Choosing a host that grows with you from the start saves significant time, money, and disruption down the line. The best time to think about scalability is before you need it.

9. 24/7 assistance for anytime you need it

Something will go wrong eventually. When it does, you want to reach a human who can actually help, not wade through automated responses and wait 48 hours for a reply.

Look for providers offering 24/7 live support via live chat or phone, with technically knowledgeable staff rather than a first-line team that can only escalate tickets. Check reviews for honest accounts of real support experiences: response times, resolution rates, and whether support agents actually know what they're talking about.

At hosting.com, support is available around the clock. You'll reach someone who knows hosting, not just someone reading from a script.