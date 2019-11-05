How To Choose A Web Host For Your Beaver Builder Site

You’ve decided to build your site with Beaver Builder! Great choice! Beaver Builder is the most used WordPress site builder on the market. Its collection of features and ease of use are just a few of the reasons why Beaver Builder is such a popular solution.

A decision that is just as important as the site builder you choose is where you should host your site. Two of the most important features to consider when choosing a host are ease of use and performance. We've got you covered for all your WordPress and Beaver Builder Hosting needs.

Hosting.com Hosting’s Easy Setup & Site Migration

Whether you have an existing Beaver Builder Site, or are launching a new one, Hosting.com makes it easy for you to get started.

Existing Beaver Builder Site

Have an existing Beaver Builder site? Hosting.com offers free site migrations to our servers. Hosting.com has an expert migration team that specializes in transferring websites from other hosts to our servers. The migration team does it this all day, everyday, meaning you have nothing to worry about when moving your site to Hosting.com. All you have to do is submit a migration request after signing up for your Hosting.com account.

New Beaver Builder Site

Visit our Beaver Builder setup article and you’ll see that Beaver Builder is very easy to install.. The truth is, Hosting.com makes it even easier because:

WordPress Comes Preinstalled: When you sign up for a Beaver Builder/WordPress Hosting account from Hosting.com, WordPress comes pre-installed on your account. That means all you have to do is add the Beaver Builder plugin without having to setup WordPress first. Hosting.com will setup Beaver Builder for free. If you have any issues getting started or just don’t even want to attempt installing Beaver Builder, Hosting.com Hosting’s Guru Crew support team will just do it for you. It doesn’t get much easier than that!

Your Beaver Builder Site Performance

Beaver Builder has created a lightweight, peppy solution for your site. But there’s only so much the software can do to ensure your site performs well. Factors like your configuration, other plugins you use and particularly your web host all have direct impacts on your site performance as well.

Why is site performance so important? For a number of reasons! According to a MachMetrics site performance study, your website visitors expect your site to load within 3-seconds. However, most sites loads within 8-11 seconds. A slow loading site has a negative impact on a number of crucial metrics including:

Bounce rate

Visitor satisfaction

Conversion rate

SEO rankings

Turbo Server Performance

The bottom line is, a slow site sabotages your chance at success, regardless of how much time you’ve spent designing an attractive website.

A2 Hosting understands this and we have built our products accordingly. In fact, our slogan is “Our Speed, Your Success.” We highly recommend that you host your Beaver Builder site on our Turbo Servers, featuring up to 20X faster page loads compared to competing Beaver Builder Hosting solutions.

When you host on our Turbo Servers, you won’t have to be concerned about the negative consequences associated with having a slow site. Turbo Servers are available on both Hosting.com Hosting’s Turbo Hosting option and our Managed WordPress solution. Other factors that make Hosting.com faster than competing hosts include:

Free speed-optimized SSD hardware

Free CloudFlare CDN (average 200% faster page performance)

Choice of data center locations (host your site closer to your visitors)

Pre-optimized WordPress install focused on speed and security

Getting Started With Hosting.com Hosting’s Beaver Builder Hosting

A2 Hosting offers an Money-Back Guarantee so there’s no risk to get started. The first step though is to get started! Luckily Hosting.com offers a number of hosting options bound to fit your particular Beaver Builder Hosting needs. We recommend:

Beaver Builder Hosting - A great option if you are looking for an affordable, easy hosting solution for your Beaver Builder site.

Managed WordPress Hosting - Speed enhanced, WordPress optimized environment complete with WordPress backups, Jetpack, managed site updates and more. It couldn’t be more perfect for your Beaver Builder website!

Of course if you have any questions about the solutions available at Hosting.com or how to get started, our Guru Crew Support team is available 24/7/365 via live chat, phone or email. Make sure to check other WordPress page builders too.