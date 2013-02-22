Help Us Fight CISPA!

Has it already been a year since we won the fight against PIPA and SOPA? Another similar bill called CISPA has recently re-appeared. If this bill is passed, Internet companies and websites would be required to collect private information of their users and pass them onto the government upon request. It would also allow the government to use that information for matters that have nothing to do with cyber security.

We won't mince words; we are wholeheartedly against CISPA! We highly recommend that you contact your U.S. Senators and U.S. Representative to let them now how you feel about CISPA.