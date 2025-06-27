We recommend you start with this article: How to use our web hosting Knowledge Base. It contains all the information you will need to navigate the Knowledge Base, and get the most out of it.

Another topic we can suggest you check out after a migration, or as a first-time user of our services in general, is Using the Hosting Panel. In it you will find a collection of highly informative articles that cover a wide range of topics regarding our Hosting Panel (or the Client Area in other words). From how to log in, to editing your profile, managing your billing, and more, you will find invaluable information there.

The final section of the Knowledge Base we want to explicitly mention is the Working with Linux one. Since our hosting services are based on the Linux operating system, you might find it handy to know a bit more about how it functions, what commands you can use in it, what the .htaccess file is, and so on.

We strongly encourage you to visit our Knowledge Base and peruse it when you have a question or concern. You might find the answer and also learn something new along the way.

Step-by-step instructions

On the other hand, if you are someone who prefers to do things on your own, then we have a rich library of step-by-step guides. These easy-to-follow walkthroughs will teach you how to do various hosting-related tasks, while keeping things simple and perfect for any level of user.

For example, you can follow our tutorial on how to register a domain. In it we show you each individual step you must take in order to purchase a domain name for yourself. From picking the perfect domain name for yourself, all the way to paying and acquiring it. Each step is outlined and there are screenshots to guide you along the way.

Another great walkthrough is Using SSH (Secure Shell) to access your account. If you are someone who prefers to use a terminal to work on your websites, then this one is for you. In it you will read all about the steps you need to take to connect to your hosting plan via SSH, accompanied by screenshots and precise instructions.

Our recommendation is you bookmark the topics you end up visiting the most. That way you can build up your own collection of informative articles so you can save yourself the effort of memorizing everything.

Additional Resources

Our Knowledge Base contains the majority of guides, tutorials, and walkthroughs on hosting.com. The information in it encompasses topics that anyone will find useful, from beginner to a pro.

To that end, we want to draw your attention to our quick-start guides, as they will be your best friend after a migration. Whether you are using a shared hosting plan, have a VPS, or even a dedicated server, these quick-start guides are an excellent companion. In them you will find all the information you could ever need about your hosting plan. We know how a migration can feel disorienting, so please check out the relevant guides if you are having trouble adjusting.

Not only that, but if you are looking for even more information about a particular subject, you can always open a ticket or live chat with us. Our team of experts will be more than happy to elaborate on anything you wish to know about, or alleviate any concerns you may have.

Learning your way around a new system takes time, but you don’t have to figure it all out alone. Whether you prefer written guides, searchable documentation, or just a quick message to support, the tools you need are right at your fingertips. We are continually improving our resources based on real customer feedback. If something’s missing or unclear, let us know!



