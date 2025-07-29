Most agency owners have a story about a client relationship gone off the rails.

Hosting.com is excited to partner with Nathan Ingram, agency coach and educator, for an exclusive livestream about managing difficult clients. Nathan explains how to create systems that protect your team, your time, and your business.

Join us on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT for this free, insightful livestream focused on setting boundaries, recognizing red flags, and dealing with “friendly monsters” before they cause chaos.

Secure your spot now and learn how to contain problematic clients, set expectations early, and protect your workflow.

If you missed the live event, you can watch the replay on YouTube or review the full transcript.

Dealing with problem clients: Building fences around friendly monsters Date: Tuesday, July 29, 2025

Time: 2 PM ET / 1 PM CT / 11 AM PT

Guest Speaker: Nathan Ingram, Agency Coach & Educator

Livestream highlights: Spotting and containing “friendly monsters”

Join us to gain actionable insights about working with difficult clients. Here’s what we’ll cover:

Four strategies to keep problem clients in check

Five common “client monsters” and how to manage them

How strong boundaries can protect your business and your peace of mind

This livestream is perfect for agency owners and freelancers looking to better manage client expectations and preserve their time and sanity. Whether you’re trying to fix a current situation or prevent one in the future, this session offers practical tools and frameworks you can start using right away.

Don’t miss this opportunity to gain the tools and knowledge to transform your client management strategy. Register now and take the first step toward stronger boundaries and a healthier business.

Ready to stop dreading difficult clients?

Join us live and walk away with proven strategies to handle tough client relationships with confidence and clarity. Whether you’re dealing with a current challenge or want to prevent future headaches, this session will equip you with the tools to take back control.

Save your seat now and start building better boundaries.