4 Great Solutions for Building a Video Website

Video is one of the most engaging forms of content. After all, it has two things that catch our attention like nothing else: movement and noise. However, making money from your video content is an entirely different ball game.

The good news is that there are some excellent platforms for building your own video-focused website. That way, you can have a place where you're able to feature your videos on your own terms, and even charge access to them if you like.

In this post, we’ll discuss the challenges of making money on popular video websites like YouTube. We’ll then talk about the advantages of having your own video website, and round up some of the most effective solutions for doing so. Let’s get to it!

Why Making Money on Popular Video Websites Can Be a Challenge

At this point, you may be asking yourself: Why not just start a YouTube channel? After all, it is one of the most popular sites for viewing videos. Plus, it looks like some people are making a lot of money using it.

The truth, however, is that only a small percentage of 'YouTubers' actually make a living from the site. To start with, you are required to have 1,000 subscribers and 4,000 hours watched on your channel to qualify for monetization at all. On top of that, you can get a a million views a month and still not be able to pay your rent with the proceeds.

Often, when you hear of people 'striking it rich' on YouTube, they are receiving additional income in some way, such as through deals with advertisers and sponsors. Unless you want to take that route, you're not likely to make much money from popular video websites like YouTube. Fortunately, you can avoid that problem entirely by starting your own video website.

The Advantages of Having Your Own Video Website

With your own video-focused website, you're in complete control. There are many advantages to having a site like this.

To start with, you will maintain ownership of your content. You won't have to worry about working within a pre-existing site's limitations or capabilities. You'll have the freedom to customize your site however you want, and feature whatever types of video content work best for you.

In addition, your video website is a great way to grow your brand's influence. Without the restrictions imposed by someone else's rules, you can engage directly with your audience. Moreover, you can monetize your video site however you like, charging for access to some, all, or none of its content.

4 Great Solutions for Building a Video Website

Whether your goal is to make money or to simply share top-notch video content with the world, building your own video website may be the ideal solution. Of course, there are a number of ways to go about it. With that in mind, let's take a look at four excellent solutions.

For many, WordPress is probably the most familiar option on this list. It's a powerful Content Management System (CMS) for building various types of websites, and can be a perfect choice for featuring video content.

Creating a video website using WordPress is as easy as selecting a video-focused theme that works for you, and then getting to work on the site's design and content. The right theme will help to kick-start your development, and provide you with much of the functionality you'll need.

As far as customization is concerned, WordPress is a solid choice. It's flexible and easy to use, and you're free to choose whatever hosting service you like. Plus, it's a very inexpensive option, since the software itself and most of the tools you'll need will be free.

Another way to build your own video website is with ClipBucket. This software makes setting up a site that features video content simple and easy. You can use it to create all kinds of different websites, including subscription-based portals like Netflix, and video-sharing sites similar to YouTube.

On top of that, ClipBucket comes with a host of features for making a fully-personalized site. For instance, it offers live streaming functionality, as well as the option to feature user-generated content. Additionally, it provides revenue sharing options and even analytics reporting features.

If you're serious about starting your own video website, ClipBucket may be perfect for you. Plans start at £79 per month (about $98), and scale up depending on your needs.

CumulusClips is an open-source CMS that enables you to create your own video website. It's fully-customizable, and comes with all the power you need to build functionality that meets your exact specifications.

This software uses HTML5 video sharing script to make your videos compatible with all popular browsers and mobile devices. It works similarly to WordPress, in that you can download additional add-ons and themes. This makes customization a simple process. Plus, you can even create your own add-ons if you like.

Of course, an open-source CMS like this does come with a bit of a learning curve. If you're a web developer, however, creating and modifying themes and add-ons may be right up your alley. Plus, it's a completely free option for starting your website.

Last on our list is another free CMS for building video websites. With PHPmotion, you can create anything from a website for sharing video content, to one that features long-form instructional content.

PHPmotion has many useful features, such as easy uploads and video sharing. By the same token, you can include audio and other media types as well. Furthermore, this CMS comes with a fully-featured admin interface for comprehensive site building.

The best part about PHPmotion is that it's free and open source. This gives you complete control over how you wish to build your video website. However, similar to CumulusClips, it does help to have some developer experience if you want to make the most out of this platform.

Conclusion

Starting a video website can be an effective way to keep control of your content and build your own brand. On top of that, it can be a great method for making money with your video content. Fortunately, there are a number of solutions to get your site up and running quickly.

In this post, we've discussed four options for building a video website. To quickly recap, they are:

WordPress: This go-to CMS offers a number of themes for building a video website. ClipBucket: This is one of the easiest tools for creating a video website, although it's more expensive than most. CumulusClips: Free and open-source, this solution enables you to freely customize your video site. phpMotion: Finally, this is another open-source CMS that makes building a video website simple.

Image credit: 200Degrees.