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Building a Global Platform for Security: The UserSearch.com
Written on by Nimi RandhawaGrowth Manager
Updated on
Estimated read time 5 minutes
Case study

Building a Global Platform for Security: The UserSearch.com

UserSearch.com began as an internal tool to automate investigative workflows for law enforcement and cybersecurity professionals, transforming lengthy manual tasks into efficient automated processes. Overcoming early challenges in infrastructure and scaling, the platform leveraged managed hosting, VPS, and advanced security integrations to ensure reliability and seamless growth. Today, infrastructure upgrades have delivered improved performance, operational confidence, and peace of mind, allowing the team to focus on business expansion rather than technical anxieties.

Website: www.usersearch.com

Industry: Open-Source Intelligence

Headquarters: UK

Background  

UserSearch.com operates within the Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT) space, supporting law enforcement, cyber security professionals, investigators, and privacy-focused organizations worldwide.  

Originally developed nearly 20 years ago as an internal tool to automate manual investigation processes, the platform transformed a four-hour investigative task into an eight-minute automated workflow. Over time, it evolved from a simple script hosted on a small, shared server into a fully developed investigation platform serving over one million users per month.  

Today, UserSearch.com supports global investigative workflows, with both a free intelligence tool and a paid, in-depth investigative platform used in more complex and court-preparation scenarios.   

It can run:   

  • Online identity and username investigation tools  

  • Reverse username lookup  

  • Investigation platform for law enforcement & cyber security  

  • Privacy and digital footprint analysis tools    

Because of the nature of its users, including law enforcement and security professionals, platform stability, uptime, and infrastructure security are non-negotiable.

Challenges and Requirements  

In the early stages, the primary challenge was infrastructure knowledge.  

The founder was self-taught in development and digital forensics, but server administration, security configuration, traffic routing, and infrastructure scaling were unfamiliar territory. As the platform grew, so did the technical demands:   

  • Increasing traffic volumes  

  • Complex software installations  

  • Security configuration and Cloudflare integration  

  • SSL management  

  • Resource scaling  

  • Root access requirements  

  • Server migrations   

With a mission-critical platform used by investigative professionals, downtime was more than inconvenient as it could affect critical, live investigations. 

UserSearch.com required:   

  • Step-by-step technical documentation  

  • Responsive, human support  

  • Managed hosting during early growth stages 

  • Seamless scaling without disruption  

  • Infrastructure reliability capable of supporting high traffic   

Most importantly, they needed peace of mind while building a complex platform.

The Solution  

As the platform evolved from a simple investigative tool into a high-traffic service, UserSearch.com’s infrastructure evolved with it.  

Over the years, the business has leveraged a range of hosting.com services, from domain management and managed hosting in the early stages, through to Virtual Private Servers (VPS), dedicated server resources, and self-managed Linux environments as traffic and technical requirements increased.  

This progression allowed the platform to scale from shared infrastructure to more advanced server environments without disruptive migrations or provider changes. As usage grew, the move to VPS infrastructure delivered improved performance and contributed to stronger search visibility, while maintaining stability for a global user base.  

Today, UserSearch.com operates across VPS environments with both managed and self-managed configurations, alongside SSL services and Cloudflare-integrated security. Access to root-level environments enables advanced software installation and configuration, essential for a technically complex investigative platform.  

Infrastructure upgrades were executed smoothly and without operational disruption, allowing the business to expand capacity while maintaining service continuity.  

The result is an infrastructure foundation built to sustain long-term growth, without constant reconfiguration, provider changes, or operational risk. 

Impact  

Performance & Visibility  

Upgrading infrastructure improved site speed and search engine visibility, contributing to measurable business growth   

Operational Confidence  

Fast ticket acknowledgement and genuine human responses reduced mental burden    

Risk Mitigation  

With a platform used by investigative professionals, reliability directly impacts credibility. Hosting.com provides proactive updates to ensure that the website stays online for the security-focused product    

Long-Term Scalability  

Infrastructure upgrades required minimal effort from the UserSearch.com team.

Server resources were expanded with no operational disruption to the business  

Peace of Mind  

Perhaps the most significant impact is psychological:  

Infrastructure is no longer a source of anxiety. It is a stable foundation

"It allows me to concentrate on the business rather than the infrastructure.

When someone replies quickly, you can almost take it off your head it’s no longer your problem. That’s powerful.

If I’d started this on a cheaper provider, I genuinely don’t know if the business would be where it is today.

The difference is peace  of mind."

-UserSearch.com

Nimi Randhawa

Growth Manager

Nimi Randhawa is Growth Manager at hosting.com, focused on turning interest into action through campaigns that reach the right audience at the right time. With a background in demand and lead generation and a sharp instinct for storytelling, she helps connect what customers are looking for with how hosting.com shows up for them. Whether it's case studies, lead nurture, or campaign strategy, Nimi brings clarity and momentum to the work that turns attention into growth. Follow her on [LinkedIn]

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