UserSearch.com began as an internal tool to automate investigative workflows for law enforcement and cybersecurity professionals, transforming lengthy manual tasks into efficient automated processes. Overcoming early challenges in infrastructure and scaling, the platform leveraged managed hosting, VPS, and advanced security integrations to ensure reliability and seamless growth. Today, infrastructure upgrades have delivered improved performance, operational confidence, and peace of mind, allowing the team to focus on business expansion rather than technical anxieties.

Website: www.usersearch.com

Industry: Open-Source Intelligence

Headquarters: UK

Background

UserSearch.com operates within the Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT) space, supporting law enforcement, cyber security professionals, investigators, and privacy-focused organizations worldwide.

Originally developed nearly 20 years ago as an internal tool to automate manual investigation processes, the platform transformed a four-hour investigative task into an eight-minute automated workflow. Over time, it evolved from a simple script hosted on a small, shared server into a fully developed investigation platform serving over one million users per month.

Today, UserSearch.com supports global investigative workflows, with both a free intelligence tool and a paid, in-depth investigative platform used in more complex and court-preparation scenarios.

It can run:

Online identity and username investigation tools

Reverse username lookup

Investigation platform for law enforcement & cyber security

Privacy and digital footprint analysis tools

Because of the nature of its users, including law enforcement and security professionals, platform stability, uptime, and infrastructure security are non-negotiable.

Challenges and Requirements

In the early stages, the primary challenge was infrastructure knowledge.

The founder was self-taught in development and digital forensics, but server administration, security configuration, traffic routing, and infrastructure scaling were unfamiliar territory. As the platform grew, so did the technical demands:

Increasing traffic volumes

Complex software installations

Security configuration and Cloudflare integration

SSL management

Resource scaling

Root access requirements

Server migrations

With a mission-critical platform used by investigative professionals, downtime was more than inconvenient as it could affect critical, live investigations.

UserSearch.com required:

Step-by-step technical documentation

Responsive, human support

Managed hosting during early growth stages

Seamless scaling without disruption

Infrastructure reliability capable of supporting high traffic

Most importantly, they needed peace of mind while building a complex platform.

The Solution

As the platform evolved from a simple investigative tool into a high-traffic service, UserSearch.com’s infrastructure evolved with it.

Over the years, the business has leveraged a range of hosting.com services, from domain management and managed hosting in the early stages, through to Virtual Private Servers (VPS), dedicated server resources, and self-managed Linux environments as traffic and technical requirements increased.

This progression allowed the platform to scale from shared infrastructure to more advanced server environments without disruptive migrations or provider changes. As usage grew, the move to VPS infrastructure delivered improved performance and contributed to stronger search visibility, while maintaining stability for a global user base.

Today, UserSearch.com operates across VPS environments with both managed and self-managed configurations, alongside SSL services and Cloudflare-integrated security. Access to root-level environments enables advanced software installation and configuration, essential for a technically complex investigative platform.

Infrastructure upgrades were executed smoothly and without operational disruption, allowing the business to expand capacity while maintaining service continuity.

The result is an infrastructure foundation built to sustain long-term growth, without constant reconfiguration, provider changes, or operational risk.