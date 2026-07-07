Nimi Randhawa

Nimi Randhawa (https://www.linkedin.com/in/nimi-randhawa/) is Growth Manager at hosting.com, focused on turning interest into pipeline through content, campaigns, and nurture that reach the right audience at the right time. With a background in demand and lead generation and a sharp instinct for storytelling, she helps connect what customers are looking for with how hosting.com shows up for them. Whether it's case studies, lead nurture, or campaign strategy, Nimi brings clarity and momentum to the work that turns attention into growth.