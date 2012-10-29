Auto-Install Frameworks With Softaculous!

When it comes to installing popular software, we almost always recommend that our Web Hosting customers use Softaculous. Not only does Softaculous make it fast and easy to install these solutions, but you can update your software when one is available with just 1-click.

Softaculous also features a huge selection of software. There are CMSes like Drupal, blog software like WordPress, eCommerce solutions like PrestaShop and much more. We are excited to announce that a wide variety of frameworks are now available as 1-click installs in Softaculous! Even experienced developers will appreciate how fast and easy Softaculous makes it to install and update these frameworks.

Some of the options now include:

*CodeIgniter

*Yii

*Zend

*Symfony

*CakePHP

For just $3/month, our Managed Linux VPS hosting and Managed Dedicated users can add Premium Softaculous to their account so they can auto-install these frameworks. Just submit a sales ticket with your request.