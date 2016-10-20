9 Reasons You Should Choose WordPress for Your Business Website

Every company wants to stand the test of time. To do so, you need a good business plan, good decision-making skills, and – nowadays more than ever – a solid web presence.

While we can’t write your business plan or help you make strategic decisions, WordPress can provide the tools you need to develop a company website that will stand tall among the competition.

But don't trust this statement blindly – to do so would be bad business – instead, give us the opportunity to make our case by presenting nine compelling reasons why you should use WordPress for your business website. Let's get right to it.

First of all, WordPress enables all types of users – even those unfamiliar with Content Management Systems (CMS) – to update content quickly. Be it pages, blog posts, or custom post types, you can update all of your site’s content using WordPress' friendly visual editor.

From a business perspective, this means that even people without a technical background can handle updates easily. You don't even have to worry about accidentally damaging well-crafted content since you can roll your content back using WordPress' revision system. This translates into less time and money spent training employees to use the CMS.

Reason #2: WordPress is Easy to Customize

Nobody wants to be stuck with a cookie-cutter site, and if you use WordPress, you won't be. The WordPress theme system means you can implement attractive designs quickly. All you need to do is purchase a one-time license for a premium theme – the best of which come with thorough documentation and pre-made layouts for tons of use cases.

Furthermore, WordPress is at the heart of a thriving freelance development community. That means that whenever you do need help, you'll be able to find it with ease.

All of this means that it will cost less if you need help customizing your site, and doing so won't take ages. You can even do it yourself if you have some basic technical skills (and your theme is well-documented).

Reason #3: WordPress is Simple to Host

WordPress can be set up on virtually any web host – after all, it powers approximately 60% of the entire web. Most hosting plans include one-click installation for the CMS or come with it pre-installed.

As a customer, this means that you have absolute freedom when deciding where to host your WordPress site. You can find the cheapest hosting provider or the fastest, and you can even set up a local installation on your computer for testing and development purposes.

Reason #4: WordPress Doesn't Skimp on Features

Despite being free to use, WordPress comes with many advanced features, thanks to its open source nature. Furthermore, if you're looking for a feature that WordPress doesn't support, chances are there's a plugin for it.

WordPress plugins can be a huge boost for your business website. They enable you to deploy new features quickly and disable those you deem unnecessary. Here are some examples:

Booking Calendar: For implementing advanced scheduling and booking capabilities.

WP Live Chat Support: Perfect for operations that would benefit from offering live support.

Strong Testimonials: Enables you to include stylish testimonials on your pages.

Reason #5: WordPress is Well Documented

If you ever run into an issue while using WordPress, chances are there are multiple articles and videos dealing with the subject. This applies to pretty much anything you can think of, from installing themes to troubleshooting plugins. So far we haven't run into a single problem that we couldn't fix with a bit of Google-fu.

Less time spent troubleshooting translates into more time spent getting stuff done. If you're the DIY type, you can even save money by opting to fix things yourself instead of hiring someone to do it for you.

Reason #6: WordPress Makes SEO Simple



WordPress comes with decent Search Engine Optimization (SEO) features right out of the box, such as enabling you to edit your permalink structure. However, you can expand these functions vastly through the use of the right plugins (we told you they were handy!), such as Yoast SEO.

If you spend some time working on your site's SEO, chances are your search engine rankings will improve over time, thus boosting your business.

Reason #7: WordPress is Versatile

Regardless of the type of project you're working on, WordPress is up to the task. It can handle everything from basic blogs to service and company sites, and even e-commerce.

This versatility is a great asset from a business perspective since you won't need to limit your site's scope. You're free at any time to branch out with new types of projects, and, best of all, you won't need to learn a new CMS from scratch to put them in action.

Don’t believe me? Let’s check out some diverse and high-profile examples of sites you won’t believe were built using WordPress:

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That's right. Even Katy Perry uses WordPress, what more of an endorsement do you need?

Reason #8: WordPress is Under Constant Development

Earlier we mentioned the fact that WordPress is an open source platform. In layman's terms, this means that there are lots of people working on improving it every day.

This is great news for you since development isn’t going to stagnate anytime soon. So, you can rest easy knowing that your site is built on a solid foundation, which will only improve over time.

Reason #9: WordPress is Backed by an Enthusiastic Community

We've reiterated WordPress' popularity and massive community several times, but we want to emphasize one point before wrapping things up. They're an enthusiastic bunch.

WordPress users make up one of the most welcoming communities to be found on the web. They contribute to it continuously by sharing their knowledge with other users, and you can be a part of it too.

This sense of community can be a powerful asset for your business since it means there'll always be people ready to help you out. That's something any business would kill for.

Conclusion

WordPress can't help you when it comes to developing a good business strategy, or determine the direction in which to steer your company. What it can do is provide you with the perfect foundation to build a lasting web presence. If you play your cards right, your WordPress site can grow over time and establish your company firmly within your industry.

Before we wrap things up, let's go over the reasons why it's a good idea to consider using WordPress for your next web project:

It's easy to update. It's cheap to customize. It's cheap to host. It doesn't lack advanced features. It's well documented. It makes SEO simple. It's versatile. It keeps improving. It's got a great community.

Image credit: Luis Llerena.