5 No-Brainer Tips To Keep Your WordPress Blog Updated

You started a WordPress blog. It could have been a week, a month or 5-years ago that you launched your blog. You were excited about it too because you had a lot to say about the topic. You were starting a garden or buying a new house or wanted to share your expert chess tips. Whatever the reason for starting the blog, you obviously thought it was a good idea at the time. Your early posts were easy because you had a lot on your mind. As the days and weeks passed, your ideas for posts slowly began to vanish. We've all been there.

Here are 5 easy tips for reigniting your passion for blogging and how to keep those posts rolling in.

1.) Write About Something You're Interested In

Isn't it easier to write about something you're passionate about as opposed to trying to manufacture content because you found a niche you're trying to rank well for organically? This tip might be a bit difficult if you've already started your blog, but chances are you're passionate about your blog's topic. Remember why you started the blog in the first place and get motivated to keep it updated!

2.) Set Aside 10 Minutes A Day

Blogging can be time consuming and it can be hard work, but it doesn't have to be. Just like you set aside a few minutes a day to brush your teeth, set aside some time to update your blog. Set aside 10 minutes a day. You may not think you'll be able to accomplish much in that time, but give it a shot. You'll be surprised.

3.) Fight The "Block" By Writing Anything

I had a college professor once tell me that if I ever had writer's block, to just write anything. Even if it is "ABC 123" to get started. The trick is to get something written down. If you're setting aside 10 minutes a day like the previous tip urges, you want that 10 minutes to be productive. If you spend a few minutes just typing any thoughts you have, you can probably craft that into a post.

4.) Answer A Question

Sometimes writing about anything just doesn't work. Sometimes writer's block hits the best of us. If you're struggling for something to write about, spend a few minutes on your favorite forum and look at some of the questions being asked. Choose one of the questions and write about it in the form of a blog post.

5.) Don't Worry About Length or Writing for Google

We spend so much time worrying about post lengths and whether Google will like your content or not. Forget about Google in that 10 minutes you're writing your post. Worry about writing to your audience. Remember a 3 sentence post is better than a 0 sentence post because you didn't write anything since you were concerned Google wouldn't like the fact your post was too short.