4 New Features In WordPress v4.4

Version 4.4 of WordPress has launched! It's nicknamed Clifford, not after the big red dog, but rather the jazz trumpeter Clifford Brown. Many of the changes you'll see in WordPress 4.4 are focused on making your site more responsive, allowing it to look attractive regardless of the device it is viewed on.

Here are 4 of the most exciting new features you'll discover in WordPress 4.4.

Auto-Responsive Images

You no longer have to rely on third party plugins or depend on your theme to make your images responsive. WordPress now automatically displays your images in sizes appropriate for the device your site is being viewed on.

New Default Theme

WordPress has introduced Twenty Sixteen as its new default theme. Again, this theme incorporates a responsive design so it's attractive on all devices. The theme update isn't one that will necessarily impact you unless you're starting a new site. However if you're looking to start a new site and are anxious to begin building out your content, your site will be mobile ready right out of the box!

Easy Post Embedding

Now you can quickly and easily embed your content to other WordPress sites that you run. This new feature makes your content more shareable and helps you get your content in front of more users. All you need to do is paste the URL of the content you wish to embed right into the editor. You'll see a full preview of that content before publishing your post.

REST API

WordPress 4.4 marks the beginning of a multiple step Representational State Transfer (REST) API infrastructure roll out. WordPress developers will have the opportunity to use WordPress as an application back-end without needing to use any other plugins once this infrastructure is fully rolled out. This will give sites the ability to use other front-end solutions aside from WordPress for their site.

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