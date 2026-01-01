How to Choose the Best White-Label Reseller Hosting Provider

White-label reseller web hosting is when businesses market web hosting services under their own brand while a third-party provider takes care of the nitty-gritty details like server maintenance, software updates, and technical support.

Also called private label or unbranded hosting, this allows you to focus on customer relations and growing your business rather than worrying about the technical side of hosting. What makes this model so attractive is that you can use your own branding in the hosting backend, instead of working under the shadow of the original hosting provider.

To get the most out of private or white-label services, you need to find a reliable reseller hosting provider like Hosting.com. With features like 24/7 customer service, 99.9% uptime commitment, and performance enhancements, we’re more than just a provider; we’re a trustworthy partner that supports your business at every step.

In this article, we’ll give you everything you need to know about white-label hosting and compare the top reseller providers so you can make the best possible choice for your business.

Who Should Use White-Label Reseller Hosting?

White or private label reseller hosting plans present a fantastic opportunity for professionals and businesses in many industries looking to expand their offerings and generate additional revenue:

Web Developers, Designers, and IT Consultants: These professionals can bundle hosting with their web development and design services, offering clients a complete package and increasing their reputation as a full-service provider.

Marketing Agencies: Agencies can include hosting as part of their broader digital marketing solutions, making their portfolio more attractive to clients looking for comprehensive online marketing and management services.

Entrepreneurs and Startups: It offers a low-barrier entry point for those looking to enter the web hosting business with minimal investment. Entrepreneurs can sell hosting under their brand without managing the technical aspects of server management and maintenance.

SEO Professionals: Offering web hosting allows SEO specialists to ensure that their clients’ sites are hosted on servers optimized for speed and reliability, factors that significantly impact search rankings.

Small to Medium-Sized Businesses (SMBs): SMBs looking to diversify their business model can offer hosting services to their clients. It's an excellent way for businesses with established client bases to generate recurring revenue.

Is There a Difference Between Traditional Reseller Hosting and White-Label Reseller Hosting?

There is a difference, and it’s quite a big one if you’re serious about your branding. Both models offer the opportunity to resell hosting, but white-label hosting goes a step further by enabling resellers to create a unique identity in the market, which can be a critical factor in customer retention and brand growth.

With traditional reseller plans, you’re essentially reselling the hosting provider’s services under their brand, and customers will know that another company is behind the hosting services. While this might work for some, it does limit your ability to provide your customers with a cohesive experience aligned with the other services that you offer, such as web design, web development, or search engine optimization.

Unbranded reseller hosting allows you to brand the services as your own. This means you can customize the different plans, set your pricing, and manage the customer experience end-to-end, all under your own name. This level of customization and control is a game-changer for businesses focused on building a brand and fostering customer loyalty.

A2 Hosting has designed our reseller plans to ensure that you can maintain your brand’s visibility and integrity. You can even add your logo and messaging to the hosting system.

What Technical Aspects Does the Hosting Provider Handle?

In white-label reseller hosting, the technical side is managed by your chosen hosting provider. Here is what that includes:

Server Management: Your provider keeps the servers running smoothly, tackling routine upkeep, applying necessary security updates, and ensuring the system's overall well-being. This effort is invisible to your customers but critical for delivering a reliable service.

Infrastructure: This includes keeping the network up and running, making sure the hardware is in prime condition, looking after the data centers, implementing measures for backup and recovery, and ensuring your customers’ data is safe and always available.

Security: Speaking of data safety, most providers include security features like firewalls, attack mitigation, routine security sweeps, and encryption protocols for data transmission that protect your website against threats and vulnerabilities. Don’t trust hosting companies that don’t pay special attention to security!

Technical Support: A good hosting provider should provide responsive and knowledgeable technical support. This ensures you have the backup to tackle any technical challenges that arise, keeping your service smooth and professional.

Software and Tools: You’ll have the keys to powerful tools for managing your offerings and customers, from control panels for server and site management to billing automation tools, making the administrative side of things much simpler.

Performance Optimization: The provider also focuses on ensuring your services are fast and responsive. They use techniques and technologies to boost speed and reduce load times, ensuring your offerings stand out for their performance.

By entrusting these technical duties to your hosting provider, you can focus on what you do best – growing your business and enriching customer relationships.

Essential Features of White-Label Hosting for Your Brand

With white-label hosting, the features you choose can make a significant difference in how your brand is perceived, how smoothly your operations run, and, ultimately, how satisfied your clients are. Let's see what they are.

Billing Software Integration

Automated invoicing, efficient payment processing, and accurate financial tracking keep your business running without a hitch. Tools like Web Host Manager Complete Solution (WHMCS) and Blesta help you manage the financial side of the business and automate billing for your customers. On Hosting.com Hosting’s reseller plans, Blesta and WHMCS come free and fully integrated into your setup!

These platforms can also simplify customer and service management, ensuring you spend less time on admin and more on growth.

Scalable Resources

Your hosting needs will evolve as your client base grows. It is crucial to be able to scale resources up or down in response to demand, so look for a provider with flexible plans that can be adjusted according to your requirements. At Hosting.com, we offer scalable packages that adapt as your business expands. This flexibility is vital for maintaining cost efficiency and ensuring you can always meet your client's needs without overcommitting resources.

Easy Hosting Management via Control Panels

Control panels like WebHost Manager (WHM) and cPanel are integral to managing your hosting offerings effectively.

WHM acts as your operational hub, designed primarily for hosting providers or resellers managing multiple hosting accounts.

This powerful interface gives you administrative oversight over your servers, enabling you to craft and manage cPanel accounts for your clients, allocate resources effectively, and configure custom hosting packages. It's an invaluable tool for setting the parameters of your hosting offerings, including disk space, bandwidth, and access to various features, ensuring you can provide tailored solutions to meet your clients' specific needs.

On the other hand, cPanel is aimed directly at the end-users – your clients. It offers a user-friendly graphical interface that simplifies web hosting management.

Through cPanel, your clients can manage email accounts, files, databases, and domains with ease, and even install a wide array of applications with just a few clicks, thanks to features like Softaculous. This autonomy enhances their overall satisfaction with your services, as they can manage their hosting environment without needing extensive technical knowledge.

Together, WHM and cPanel provide a comprehensive ecosystem for efficient hosting management, ensuring both you and your clients have the tools needed for success.

Private Name Server

Private name servers are a key component of creating a strong brand identity. This feature allows you to offer a tailored hosting experience, reinforcing your brand with every client interaction. At Hosting.com we support the setup of custom name servers, enabling you to further professionalize your service.

Email Accounts and Domain Registration

Offering personalized email accounts and domain registration services adds immense value to your clients, making their experience more convenient and integrated and providing a one-stop solution for all their web presence needs.

Website Migration Service

Transitioning to a new hosting provider can be daunting for clients. Our hassle-free website migration service smooths out this process, showcasing your commitment to making life easier for your clients. This level of support enhances your reputation as a reliable and client-focused reseller.

SSL Certificates

SSL certificates are non-negotiable for securing client websites and boosting their SEO rankings. Hosting.com includes free SSL certificates, ensuring your clients' websites are safe and trusted by search engines and visitors alike.

Backups

Data loss can be catastrophic. Regular, automated backups are essential for data integrity and service continuity. At Hosting.com we provide robust backup solutions to safeguard your clients' data against unforeseen events.

Cost-Effectiveness

Balancing features with affordability ensures you can offer competitive pricing without compromising on quality. With Hosting.com Hosting’s plans, you get a comprehensive suite of features that support your business's needs and enhance your service offering.

Best Reseller Hosting Providers: A Closer Look

With the number of hosting providers online, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one. Here are some of the most popular hosting resellers, listed alphabetically. Features and pricing are accurate as of October 2024, but may not reflect recent changes or current incentives or discounts.

Hosting.com

A2 Hosting focuses on performance, reliability, and high-quality customer support. Our Turbo Reseller options are up to 20X faster with premium hardware and optimized server configurations. This speed helps improve the overall user experience and organic rankings – both factors important for resellers focused on delivering top-tier services.

Because ease of use and management are so important to us, all of our reseller hosting comes with fully integrated WHM and cPanel. This allows resellers to manage client accounts effortlessly and customize resources and services to meet diverse needs. You also get free SSL certificates for each domain, ensuring ongoing protection for your customers.

Another important feature of our Hosting.com reseller plans is how scalable they are. If you’re on a budget, you can choose our Kickstart plan and then scale up as your client base grows, allowing you to always meet demand without spending more than you need to.

Coupled with a 99.9% uptime guarantee, you can rest assured that Hosting.com is the reliable partner you need to minimize downtime and maximize client satisfaction.

Besides all the great features, our 24/7/365 hosting.com support team is here to bring you peace of mind that expert help is always on hand.

AccuWeb Hosting

AccuWeb Hosting offers a decent white-label Windows and Linux reseller service with flexible plans, scalable resources, and comprehensive management tools like WHM/cPanel.

Other plan features include:

Multinational data center facilities.

Up to 200 GB pure SSD storage.

Up to 1 TB bandwidth limits.

Unlimited email accounts, FTP accounts, subdomains, and databases.

They have three plans for each service. For example, their cheapest option for Windows reseller hosting is $32.99/month. Reviews for their customer support are generally good, but there are some mentions of a complicated onboarding process.

GoDaddy

GoDaddy’s reseller program allows businesses to resell not only regular hosting but also website builders and managed WordPress hosting plans. They have two plans – Basic for up to 25 customers and Pro, with unlimited customers.

Plan features include:

White-label eCommerce storefront.

Sales and commission reports.

Option to sell GoDaddy domain names.

SSL certificates.

Various server options.

Website security powered by Sucuri.

GoDaddy’s reseller program is a decent budget choice, with the Basic plan starting at $8.99/month, but bear in mind that if you want additional tools to manage client sites, you’ll need to purchase GoDaddy Pro.

HostGator

HostGator is another company that offers white-label reseller hosting, but its plans are slightly limited compared to other hosts.

The main plan includes:

Unmetered bandwidth.

Up to 450 GB SSD storage.

Dedicated IPs.

Unlimited email accounts.

Centralized DDoS protection.

Manual and scheduled backups.

Their reseller plans start at $34.99 with current incentives, but some features cost extra. Also, some customers have reported that their customer service is unresponsive and slow with solutions.

HostWinds

HostWinds is a provider that offers different reseller plans, which are highly scalable and mostly depend on the number of domains you want to include. There is no information on whether they include a WHMCS billing integration, which means that you might have to purchase that separately.

Other features include:

cPanel access and Softaculous.

Private name servers.

Nightly backups to ensure minimum disruptions.

24/7 Website monitoring with automatically dispatched tickets when issues show up.

Free SSL Certificates and unlimited FTP accounts, databases, and subdomains.

While HostWinds reseller options may seem lower-cost than other hosts, with regular prices starting at just $6.99/month. However, they provide few details about their products which might not be very reassuring for some customers.

InMotion

InMotion Hosting’s reseller plans come with free white labels and are designed to support businesses at various stages of growth, with regular plans starting at $35.99/month.

Plan features include:

WHMCS for billing management.

Access to WHM/cPanel.

Private name servers and SSL certificates.

Domain registration and personalized email accounts.

Free website migration service.

They claim to have 24/7/365 support, but some reviews mention bad service and long waiting times, making their higher prices not worth it for many people.

SiteGround

Lastly, we have SiteGround. They have three reseller plans, but the cheapest option does not include a white label, so if you want that, you need to start with the GoGeek plan, which costs $44.99/month after renewal.

Other features include:

Unlimited websites.

Free SSL, CDN, private DNS, and email services.

20 GB Web space for the lowest-tier plan.

Daily and on-demand backups.

Free WP Installation and WP Migrator plugin.

They have generally good support with a chat service that is easy to connect and use.

White-Label Reseller Hosting FAQs

What is white-label reseller hosting?

White-label reseller hosting allows you to offer web hosting services under your brand without having to manage the infrastructure. It’s like being able to sell your own brand of coffee without owning a coffee farm or factory. You purchase wholesale hosting and then resell them to your clients, all while your provider stays in the background.

What is the best site for reseller hosting?

Identifying the best site for reseller plans depends on your specific needs, such as support, scalability, and features. However, Hosting.com frequently tops the list for our strong performance, comprehensive support, and user-friendly management tools.

Can you make money reselling hosting?

Absolutely, you can make money reselling hosting, but your success depends on how well you package and market your services and the additional value you can provide to your clients. To increase your profits, look for providers that allow you to offer a more attractive package, including important features like strong security, fast servers, great support, and management tools.

How much does reseller or white-label hosting cost?

The cost of reseller hosting can vary widely, starting from as low as $17.99 a month to several hundred dollars, depending on the provider and the package you choose. Key factors affecting price include the amount of storage, bandwidth, and the number of client accounts you plan to manage. It's all about finding the right balance between the cost and the features you need to serve your clients effectively.

Make the Smart Choice for White-Label Reseller Hosting with Hosting.com

Ready to get started with unbranded reseller hosting? Hosting.com offers competitive pricing and advanced features so you can run a white-label hosting company. Choose from several Reseller Plans to fit your hosting needs. Plus, all our hosting plans include our 99.9% uptime commitment, hassle-free money back guarantee, and 24/7/365 in-house Guru Crew support.