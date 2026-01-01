Our specialized WordPress Hosting is all about speed. Experience enterprise-grade performance, powered by the same technology trusted by the world’s top publishers and e-commerce sites.
WordPress built for speed
- Global edge network with <100ms response times.
- Full-page caching at the edge for instant delivery.
- Cloudflare Enterprise CDN & WAF.
Built to perform
Global edge network
Be closer to your visitors wherever they are. Experience ultra-low latency delivery with 275+ global edge locations.
Hosting.com delivers your site from the closest Cloudflare edge to every visitor, reducing latency and maximizing performance worldwide.
With direct peering and Tier 1 network routing, you’ll see faster load times and consistently low TTFB, even under heavy traffic.
Enterprise CDN
Your content is optimized and cached automatically through our Enterprise CDN, powered by Cloudflare. No additional setup required.
From images and CSS to full pages, everything is served at the edge with intelligent routing and compression to ensure lightning-fast response times.
• Brotli file compression & HTTP/3 support
• Real-time image resizing and optimization
• Full-page caching with instant invalidation
• Smart tiered caching and cache pre-warm
Performance ready from day one
Every hosting.com Managed Hosting plan comes fine-tuned for maximum speed. You don’t need to install performance plugins or tweak caching rules.
It's all is pre-configured for you, including compression, CDN routing, and caching at the edge.
• Built-in caching & CDN integration.
• Automatic image optimization.
• GZIP & Brotli compression.
• Enterprise security and WAF protection.
Google rewards fast websites
Speed drives visibility, engagement, and conversions.
With Google’s Core Web Vitals and AI-powered search, performance isn’t optional. It's a critical part of the success blueprint to the point that Google penalizes slow sites.
Hosting.com helps your site stay ahead with optimized page delivery, faster load times, and consistently better UX metrics.
- Better Core Web Vitals & SEO results.
- Higher visibility and organic traffic.
- Fewer bounces and more sales.
- Stronger site authority.
Smart dynamic caching
Speed that adapts to your site, featuring intelligent caching for dynamic content like WooCommerce and logged-in users.
The platform automatically detects when to cache and when to deliver fresh content. Your dynamic pages, carts, and user sessions work perfectly. All without exclusions or plugin conflicts.
- Cookie-aware caching logic.
- Per-device cache rules.
- WooCommerce & membership support.
- Zero configuration required.
Higher conversion rates
Faster sites convert better. Every second you save increases your bottom line.
A one-second delay can reduce conversions by up to 20%. With hosting.com’s edge platform and Enterprise CDN, you’ll keep visitors engaged and converting.
All accomplished without any slowdowns, even during peak traffic.
- Lower cart abandonment.
- More completed checkouts.
- Improved user retention.
- Higher search engine rank.
Optimized for AI crawlers
Stay visible in the AI era. We keep your site open and optimized for AI search and discovery.
While some hosts block AI crawlers, hosting.com ensures stable performance even with high crawler activity.
You can opt out at any time, but staying visible means your content reaches more AI-driven platforms and answer engines.
- Stable handling of AI crawler traffic.
- Optional crawler control in dashboard.
- Maximum reach across AI & voice search.
Ready to get started?
Explore our Managed hosting for WordPress plans and find the perfect fit for your site. Alternatively, book a demo and speak with our expert team.
Want even faster? Get WP Rocket for free
That’s right! When you register for managed hosting with hosting.com, you’ll get the world’s leading caching plugin WP Rocket for free* (value £59) for the ultimate speed and performance advantage.
*Only available for specific WordPress plans. Please check the package description.
Improved site metrics
Improve your GTmetrix and PageSpeed Insights (PSI) scores to ensure better Core Web Vitals results and keep Google happy.
Seamless integration
We've worked closely with WP Rocket for years now and it comes fully integrated with our hosting platform. Simply install the plugin from our control panel and you are good to go.
What our customers have to say
Tech support is the #1The reply to my question was swift and to the point. It seems that when moving a domain, there is always one more step. The Guru pointed out the missing step, and the problem was quickly remedied. Many thanks.
Jean M
Excellent and improved response timesYou have improved so much on the response time. I can see the progress and the service I don't think it can get better. Your team is amazing.
Alcapri
Thanks for the quick helpThanks for the quick help with domain transfer. All's well.
David M