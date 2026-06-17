Protect your website with trusted SSL certificates in India
Encrypt customer data, secure online transactions, improve search engine trust, and enhance your website's credibility with SSL/TLS encryption.
SSL Certificates for Trusted Website Security
Protect your website with trusted SSL certificates in India
- Affordable DV, OV, EV, & Wildcard SSL Certificates
- Reliable Data Protection For All Kinds of Websites
- 24/7/365 In-House Guru Crew Support
Two questions decide which certificate you need
The product names (Positive, Premium, EV) hide a simple choice. It comes down to how much identity checking you want, and how many names the padlock has to cover.
Proves you control the domain and issues within minutes. The entry level, and enough for a straightforward brochure or blog site.
The strictest identity checks. Your verified legal name is recorded in the certificate. For banks, large stores, and high-trust brands.
One domain plus every subdomain under it (shop., blog., app.). A single certificate covers unlimited subdomains at once.
We verify your organisation is real, and your business details sit inside the certificate. For businesses that handle customer data.
One site, one certificate. The right choice when your whole site lives on a single address with no separate subdomains.
Several separate domains secured on one certificate. Useful when you run more than one brand or address from a single place.
Compare your SSL options
The free certificate and three paid options, side by side. Encryption, compatibility, and support are the same across the range. Validation, warranty, and issuance are what change.
Free SSLLet's Encrypt
Single Domain SSL
Premium SSL
Positive EV SSL
Validation & trust
Encryption & compatibility
Assurance
Issuance & support
What happens after you order
Start by choosing the level of validation you need. Not sure which? Tell us about your site and we will point you to the right certificate.
Then we verify your details. That takes a few minutes for a domain-validated certificate, and up to a couple of days for organisation or extended validation. Once you are verified, we issue the certificate, install it on your server, and switch your site to HTTPS. We test that every page loads securely before we call it done.
After setup we stay on hand. If a certificate needs renewing or reissuing, or anything looks off, support is available 24/7/365.
The SSL range at a glance
What our customers have to say
I am very satisfied with Hosting.com's servicesI am very satisfied with Hosting.com's services. The website loading speed and server uptime have been excellent. The server performance has exceeded my expectations, and the technical support team is always easy to reach. They patiently guide me through every step of the troubleshooting process and ensure that any issue is resolved efficiently. Overall, I have had a great experience with Hosting.com.
Ashish Kumar
Exceptional Customer ServiceI called my hosting service as I need to make some changes in my website ( address of my Immigration company). Customer Service Guy Lu, helped me to a great extent. In fact, he went beyond the call of duty to serve me by understanding what I am looking for. He deserves a big round of applause. Appreciate his gesture.
Amit Kumar Sharma
Impressed with Support and the interfaceEverything looks great! Client Area is very impressive, and both the Hosting and dashboard are clean and easy to use. We initially experienced a few website speed issues, but after reaching out to the support team, they resolved everything almost immediately. Overall, we're very happy with the service and support.
Junaid Rahman
Not sure which certificate you need?
Tell us about your site and we will recommend the certificate that fits, then verify, issue, and install it for you.
SSL certificate FAQs
Have questions about SSL Certificates? We have your answers.
It comes down to two things: how much identity checking you want, and how many names you need to cover. Choose DV for a straightforward site, OV or EV to put your verified business inside the certificate, and a wildcard if you run many subdomains. The chooser above walks through both.
They are levels of identity checking. DV proves you control the domain and issues in minutes. OV also verifies your organisation exists, and puts your business details in the certificate. EV is the strictest vetting, used by banks and large stores. All three encrypt to the same strength. The difference is trust, not security.
One domain plus every subdomain under it, with no fixed limit. So shop.yoursite.com, blog.yoursite.com, and app.yoursite.com are all covered by a single certificate. Buy a wildcard instead of a separate certificate for each subdomain.
Yes. We verify your details, issue the certificate, install it on your server, and switch your site to HTTPS. You do not touch a config file. If anything needs attention later, support is on hand 24/7/365.
The warranty protects your visitors if the certificate is mis-issued and someone suffers a financial loss as a result. Cover runs from $50,000 on entry certificates up to $1,000,000 on EV.
DV certificates issue same day, often within minutes. OV takes a few days while we verify your organisation. EV involves the strictest checks and takes longer. We tell you what each one needs before you buy.