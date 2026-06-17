How it works

What happens after you order

Start by choosing the level of validation you need. Not sure which? Tell us about your site and we will point you to the right certificate.

Then we verify your details. That takes a few minutes for a domain-validated certificate, and up to a couple of days for organisation or extended validation. Once you are verified, we issue the certificate, install it on your server, and switch your site to HTTPS. We test that every page loads securely before we call it done.

After setup we stay on hand. If a certificate needs renewing or reissuing, or anything looks off, support is available 24/7/365.