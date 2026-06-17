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NewDV, OV, EV, and wildcard certificates

SSL Certificates for Trusted Website Security

Protect your website with trusted SSL certificates in India
Encrypt customer data, secure online transactions, improve search engine trust, and enhance your website's credibility with SSL/TLS encryption.

  • Affordable DV, OV, EV, & Wildcard SSL Certificates
  • Reliable Data Protection For All Kinds of Websites
  • 24/7/365 In-House Guru Crew Support
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hosting.com control panel showing DV, OV and EV certificates active with auto renew and wildcard cover
Certification Type

Two questions decide which certificate you need

The product names (Positive, Premium, EV) hide a simple choice. It comes down to how much identity checking you want, and how many names the padlock has to cover.

DV · Domain Validation

Proves you control the domain and issues within minutes. The entry level, and enough for a straightforward brochure or blog site.

EV · Extended Validation

The strictest identity checks. Your verified legal name is recorded in the certificate. For banks, large stores, and high-trust brands.

Wildcard

One domain plus every subdomain under it (shop., blog., app.). A single certificate covers unlimited subdomains at once.

OV · Organisation Validation

We verify your organisation is real, and your business details sit inside the certificate. For businesses that handle customer data.

Single domain

One site, one certificate. The right choice when your whole site lives on a single address with no separate subdomains.

Multi-domain

Several separate domains secured on one certificate. Useful when you run more than one brand or address from a single place.

Free is included. Here are your upgrade options.

Every website gets a free Let's Encrypt certificate automatically. The paid certificates are optional, for verified identity, wider coverage, or a warranty.

Compare your SSL options

The free certificate and three paid options, side by side. Encryption, compatibility, and support are the same across the range. Validation, warranty, and issuance are what change.

Free SSL

Let's Encrypt

Single Domain SSL

Premium SSL

Positive EV SSL

Overview
Best for
Most sites
Blogs & content pages
Businesses handling data
Banks & high-trust brands
Validation & trust
Validation level
DV
DV
OV
EV
Verified business name in certificate
Site seal
Encryption & compatibility
Encryption strength
Up to 256-bit
Up to 256-bit
Up to 256-bit
Up to 256-bit
Browser compatibility
99.9%
99.9%
99.9%
99.9%
Works with mobile & smartphones
Assurance
Certificate warranty
None
$50,000
$250,000
$1,000,000
Issuance & support
Activation / issuance time
Minutes
Same day
Same week
1 to 2 weeks
24/7 customer support
How it works

What happens after you order

Start by choosing the level of validation you need. Not sure which? Tell us about your site and we will point you to the right certificate.

Then we verify your details. That takes a few minutes for a domain-validated certificate, and up to a couple of days for organisation or extended validation. Once you are verified, we issue the certificate, install it on your server, and switch your site to HTTPS. We test that every page loads securely before we call it done.

After setup we stay on hand. If a certificate needs renewing or reissuing, or anything looks off, support is available 24/7/365.

What happens after you order
The numbers

The SSL range at a glance

Free
SSL on every website, included
99.9%
Browser and device compatibility
Minutes
To issue a domain-validated certificate

What our customers have to say

5 Star Review

I am very satisfied with Hosting.com's services

I am very satisfied with Hosting.com's services. The website loading speed and server uptime have been excellent. The server performance has exceeded my expectations, and the technical support team is always easy to reach. They patiently guide me through every step of the troubleshooting process and ensure that any issue is resolved efficiently. Overall, I have had a great experience with Hosting.com.

Ashish Kumar

5 Star Review

Exceptional Customer Service

I called my hosting service as I need to make some changes in my website ( address of my Immigration company). Customer Service Guy Lu, helped me to a great extent. In fact, he went beyond the call of duty to serve me by understanding what I am looking for. He deserves a big round of applause. Appreciate his gesture.

Amit Kumar Sharma

5 Star Review

Impressed with Support and the interface

Everything looks great! Client Area is very impressive, and both the Hosting and dashboard are clean and easy to use. We initially experienced a few website speed issues, but after reaching out to the support team, they resolved everything almost immediately. Overall, we're very happy with the service and support.

Junaid Rahman

Available 24/7

Not sure which certificate you need?

Tell us about your site and we will recommend the certificate that fits, then verify, issue, and install it for you.

Not sure which certificate you need?

SSL certificate FAQs

Have questions about SSL Certificates? We have your answers.

It comes down to two things: how much identity checking you want, and how many names you need to cover. Choose DV for a straightforward site, OV or EV to put your verified business inside the certificate, and a wildcard if you run many subdomains. The chooser above walks through both.

They are levels of identity checking. DV proves you control the domain and issues in minutes. OV also verifies your organisation exists, and puts your business details in the certificate. EV is the strictest vetting, used by banks and large stores. All three encrypt to the same strength. The difference is trust, not security.

One domain plus every subdomain under it, with no fixed limit. So shop.yoursite.com, blog.yoursite.com, and app.yoursite.com are all covered by a single certificate. Buy a wildcard instead of a separate certificate for each subdomain.

Yes. We verify your details, issue the certificate, install it on your server, and switch your site to HTTPS. You do not touch a config file. If anything needs attention later, support is on hand 24/7/365.

The warranty protects your visitors if the certificate is mis-issued and someone suffers a financial loss as a result. Cover runs from $50,000 on entry certificates up to $1,000,000 on EV.

DV certificates issue same day, often within minutes. OV takes a few days while we verify your organisation. EV involves the strictest checks and takes longer. We tell you what each one needs before you buy.

No. Major browsers removed the green EV address bar around 2019. EV still carries the strictest identity checks, and a visitor can see your verified organisation in the certificate details.