Build in your favorite tools, power your app on world-class infrastructure. Ship secure, globally distributed AI apps with built-in CDN, enterprise protection, and developer-friendly workflows.
Launch your AI product. We’ll run it safely.
- Modern, managed infrastructure optimized for AI applications.
- Built-in security and abuse protection for production workloads.
- Global edge delivery powered by Cloudflare Enterprise.
- Deploy from Git or tools like Cursor and Windsurf.
Trusted by over 400,000 customers to power 1,000,000+ websites!
Included with every plan
Always-on infrastructure built for API-driven applications and production workloads.
WAF, bot protection, DDoS mitigation, and hardened environments included.
Serve your application from 330+ Cloudflare locations worldwide.
Rate limiting and traffic controls to safeguard costly AI APIs and environments.
Real experts who understand AI applications and production environments.
From idea to AI application
All these apps started with a prompt, just like yours.
Your idea, live in minutes
Stop wrestling with infrastructure and focus on building and shipping.
Whether you are starting from scratch or bringing your own code, launching an AI application is now easier than ever.
- Fast, visual deployment with the Nova app builder.
- Run apps built in Node.js, Python, PHP, or Rust.
- Plug straight into Cursor, Windsurf, or your existing Git workflow.
- Transactional email and environment management out of the box.
Fast enough to keep up with your users
AI apps thrive on fast responsiveness.
Your application is served from hundreds of locations worldwide. Every interaction feels instant, regardless of where your users are connecting from.
- Global CDN on Cloudflare Enterprise that's always on.
- 330+ edge location putting your app closer to every user.
- Built for AI-heavy demands like streaming and live responses.
- Smart routing and edge caching keep inference requests snappy.
Security you don't need to think about
Effortlessly and quickly building AI applications shouldn't mean compromising on security.
Every application on our platform is covered by enterprise-grade protections by default. Your endpoints, infrastructure, and users are covered, and you don't need to write a single line of security logic.
- Cloudflare Enterprise WAF blocks threats before they reach your app.
- DDoS mitigation and bot detection across the entire network.
- Hardened server environments with Monarx security built in.
- Rate limiting keeps your AI endpoints safe from abuse and scraping.
Support that understands AI applications in production
AI apps move fast and running them can get complex. Our engineers are available 24/7 to help with deployments, integrations, and scaling, so your application stays online, secure, and performing at its best.
AI applications can get complicated. From integrations to scaling, we are here to help you stay ahead of it.
No scripted chatbots, just real engineers who understand AI workflows, modern runtimes, and application infrastructure.
We're here whenever your application needs support, day or night, regardless of the issue.
Teams rely on us to deploy, run, and scale their AI applications, confident that help is always available.
Looking for something familiar?
Install and manage over 400+ applications, including WordPress, Magento, Joomla, Drupal, WooCommerce, and so many more. Launch blogs, stores, forums, CRMs, and developer tools in seconds with zero setup required.
Trusted by customers worldwide
100% SatisfiedThe team is excellent, very professional, efficient, polite and accommodative. It was an absolute pleasure to work with them - Bela, Stanislava, Ross, Fauzi thank you so much. The experience was seamless even though we were interacting across time zones. It really doesn't matter what time and who you interact with - they seamlessly pick up the threads and continue the task. I am truly impressed. Thank you again!
Deeba Rajpal
Awesome Platform / Amazing Customer SupportI recently switched from Bluehost to hosting.com, and I wish I'd been here from the beginning. The support has been amazing. The platform is ridiculously good and really delivers on speed, security, stability and usability. The term "managed WordPress" gets thrown around a lot, but what hosting.com really sets the bar for what Managed WordPress should be. I'd strongly recommend hosting.com to anyone looking for good WordPress hosting, or to anyone who's current hosting is (literally) keeping them up at night.
Travis Ross
Blown away with the whole experienceI'm blown away by their support - goes above and beyond every single time. I just asked for clarification on something, and next minute Zunaid has offered help that cut my time and brain drain down by a couple hours! Let alone the fun way the team communicate. It's uplifting every time I've needed a hand. And that's just the support! The actual product (hosting) is fantastic!! And the hosting portal is simple and intuitive. I couldn't be happier so far.
TJ Lily
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Frequently Asked Questions
Didn’t find what you were looking for in our FAQ? No worries! Our friendly, award-winning support team is always just a message away and happy to help. Whether it’s a quick question or something specific, we’ll make sure you get the answers you need!
You can build almost anything: landing pages, calculators, booking forms, small web apps, portfolios. Just describe what you want in plain English, and we'll generate and deploy it for you.
Not at all. Just type what you want to build and we take care of the rest. The security, speed, and reliability is managed by our first-class infrastructure.
Once you have built your application with our AI Application Studio, you can deploy it via our AI Hosting Plans. They use our secure and managed infrastructure that powers over 700,00 websites worldwide.
Yes of course! You can refine your project by updating your prompt or editing directly within the platform.
Yes. Your project is deployed to hosting.com's infrastructure with SSL, DDoS protection, and enterprise-grade security included.
Yes. Everything you create is yours.
Yes you can connect a custom domain to any project you deploy.