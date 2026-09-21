A fully managed server gives your site the speed and space a web hosting plan can't, and we run every part of it for you.
Fully managed Indian servers. More speed, power, and room to grow.
- Fast NVMe storage and LiteSpeed, so pages load quickly out of the box.
- Runs WordPress and every common site type, natively.
- 99.95% uptime guaranteed, backed by an SLA and a 30-day money-back guarantee.
- Honest pricing, with no lock-in.
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- 30 day money-back guarantee
Includes
- Unlimited Websites
- Fully Managed Server
- 100GB NvME Disk Space
- Emails & Security included
- Free Domain Name Registration
- 4GB Dedicated Memory
- 2 Dedicated CPU Cores
- Install Agentic Apps
- Free Domain Registration
- Daily backups included
Includes
- Unlimited Websites
- Fully Managed Server
- 150GB NvME Disk Space
- Emails & Security included
- Free Domain Name Registration
- 8GB Dedicated Memory
- 4 Dedicated CPU Cores
- Install Agentic Apps
- Free Domain Registration
- Daily backups included
Includes
- Unlimited Websites
- Fully Managed Server
- 300GB NvME Disk Space
- Emails & Security included
- Free Domain Name Registration
- 16GB Dedicated Memory
- 8 Dedicated CPU Cores
- Install Agentic Apps
- Free Domain Registration
- Daily backups included
Includes
- Unlimited Websites
- Fully Managed Server
- 400GB NvME Disk Space
- Emails & Security included
- Free Domain Name Registration
- 32GB Dedicated Memory
- 16 Dedicated CPU Cores
- Install Agentic Apps
- Free Domain Registration
- Daily backups included
The power of a server, the simplicity of web hosting
Running a server sounds technical. This doesn't feel like it: everything lives in one simple panel, the day-to-day is handled, and help is there whenever you want it.
Your sites, email and settings in one place, in the same straightforward panel our web hosting uses. Nothing technical to learn.
Real people, in-house, looking after the hard parts and answering whenever you need a hand. Around the clock, all year.
Already have a site, with us or somewhere else? We bring it over for free, with no downtime and nothing to rebuild.
Email on your own domain and a free Let's Encrypt SSL, standard on every server. Everything a business site needs.
Daily off-server backups kept for 30 days, plus a firewall and malware scanning, on by default.
The same team, whatever you host with us
From your first web hosting plan to the biggest servers you purchase, the same in-house team looks after you. Your growth is secured with our talented team working behind the scenes.
Real people who know the platform, not outsourced tiers or scripts.
We move every site for you, and we're on hand if anything needs a look afterwards
Unbelievable quality AI support so you can ask questions and get fixes instantly
A 99.99% uptime guarantee, plus a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Common questions
If a web hosting plan is handling your site comfortably, stay on it. We'll tell you when it's genuinely worth moving up. You'll usually feel it first: slower pages at busy times, or bumping into limits. That's the sign a server's dedicated resources will help.
No. We handle the whole move for you and cut over with no downtime. You approve it, and we do the rest.
No. It's the same simple panel our web hosting uses, with your sites, email and settings all in one place. A server just gives you more power behind them.
You keep moving up to bigger servers, then dedicated, and we handle each move. And if you ever need less, you can move down too. You're never locked into one size.
Ready to step up?
Your own server, still fully managed, moved for free. Pick a size, or ask us and we'll size it with you.