Big savings on everything you need to build, launch and grow online.
Spend less, go big this Black Friday
- Best Price for 12 months
- 24/7 Support
- 30 day money back guarantee
- Upgrade whenever you like
We always have your back
Whether it's tech support from our engineers or our sales team to find out our latest deals we’re always here for you.
Keep growing this Black Friday. We've got support covered.
Instant answers from Orbi, our AI assistant, plus real support from real experts when you need it. No endless back and forth. Just help that keeps you moving.
Want to migrate your site this Black Friday?
Our team is always here to help you through the process of migrating your site over to our servers.
Black Friday FAQs
Black Friday is on Friday 27 November and Cyber Monday is on Monday 30 November. Our deals start earlier, on 2 November, and run until 14 December.
Yes. Our Black Friday prices stay the same through Cyber Monday on 30 November, so there's no need to wait.
Yes. Black Friday is one of the best times of the year to buy web hosting, as prices are usually at their lowest.
Before you choose a deal, check how long you're signing up for, what the plan renews at and what's included, as plans that look similar can come with very different features across brands. At hosting.com, our Black Friday price is on a 12-month plan, and every plan includes a free domain, free SSL, daily backups and free website migration.
Look for a good price that doesn’t tie you in for years. Hosting.com’s Black Friday deal is on 12-month plans, and it’s our best price of the year.
A lot of hosting deals only get you the lowest price if you sign up for 4 years. We'd rather you didn't have to. Our Black Friday price is on 12 months, so you pay less and keep your options open.
No. The Black Friday price is on 12-month plans only.