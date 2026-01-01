00
--
00
--
00
--
00
--

Spend less, go big this Black Friday

Big savings on everything you need to build, launch and grow online.

  • Best Price for 12 months
  • 24/7 Support
  • 30 day money back guarantee
  • Upgrade whenever you like

Trusted by over 700,000 customers to power 3,000,000+ websites!

4.8out of 57,272 reviews

We always have your back

Whether it's tech support from our engineers or our sales team to find out our latest deals we’re always here for you.

<1m
Average chat response time
Our experts are ready around the clock to respond in seconds so you can get back to building, not waiting.
(Average for Q3 2026)
97%
Average customer satisfaction
Every ticket is a priority, requests are reviewed and answered within minutes by real engineers who know hosting inside out.
(Average for Q3 2026)
100K
Migrations completed successfully
From small blogs to complex enterprise sites, we make moving websites straightforward and stress-free.

Keep growing this Black Friday. We've got support covered.

Instant answers from Orbi, our AI assistant, plus real support from real experts when you need it. No endless back and forth. Just help that keeps you moving.

Want to migrate your site this Black Friday?

Our team is always here to help you through the process of migrating your site over to our servers.

Black Friday FAQs

Black Friday is on Friday 27 November and Cyber Monday is on Monday 30 November. Our deals start earlier, on 2 November, and run until 14 December.

Yes. Our Black Friday prices stay the same through Cyber Monday on 30 November, so there's no need to wait.

Yes. Black Friday is one of the best times of the year to buy web hosting, as prices are usually at their lowest.

Before you choose a deal, check how long you're signing up for, what the plan renews at and what's included, as plans that look similar can come with very different features across brands. At hosting.com, our Black Friday price is on a 12-month plan, and every plan includes a free domain, free SSL, daily backups and free website migration.

Look for a good price that doesn’t tie you in for years. Hosting.com’s Black Friday deal is on 12-month plans, and it’s our best price of the year.

A lot of hosting deals only get you the lowest price if you sign up for 4 years. We'd rather you didn't have to. Our Black Friday price is on 12 months, so you pay less and keep your options open.

No. The Black Friday price is on 12-month plans only.

You pay for your 12 months upfront. The monthly price we show is what that works out to each month.

On 12-month plans, you can save up to 84%. Discounts vary by plan and other terms.

You pay the Black Friday price for your first 12 months. After that, the plan renews at the regular price, which we show you before you pay. No hidden fees.

No. The Black Friday price is added automatically at checkout.

No. The Black Friday price is already our lowest price of the year, so it can't be combined with other offers.

Yes, you can.

Starter covers most new websites and small businesses, with room for up to 5 sites. Pro gives you up to 10 sites and more storage. Max is for up to 50 sites, with the most power and priority support. Compare our plans here.

Yes. You get exactly the same features, support, and performance as our regular plans, just for less.

Yes. Every shared hosting plan runs WordPress and comes with free SSL, daily backups and malware protection, so it works well for WordPress sites and online stores.

Yes, on every plan except Mini. You get a free domain for the first year, and after that it renews at the standard price for that extension. Every plan also includes free SSL and email.

Yes. Our in-house team moves your website, email and domains for free, on every plan.

We test everything on a temporary link first and only switch it over once you’ve checked it and said yes. If you’ve been thinking about switching, now’s a good time.

Test your site speed and checkout, take a backup, and avoid big changes in the 2 weeks before Black Friday. Our Black Friday store prep guide walks you through it, or join our Black Friday checkup livestream, where you'll get a checklist to use on your own store.

Yes. Every plan has a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Domain registrations aren't refundable, as they're registered in your name straight away. If you cancel within 30 days, we refund your hosting and you keep the domain.

Yes. Existing customers have their own Black Friday offers, based on the services they already have with us.

No. Our prices are shown excluding VAT, which is added at checkout based on where you’re based.

Yes. Existing customers have their own exclusive Black Friday deals, based on the plan you have with us. The Black Friday prices on this page are for new customers. Log in to see the offers available on your account.

Yes. Our in-house support team is here 24/7 by live chat, email and phone, with an average live chat response time of under a minute.