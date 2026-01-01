AI APPLICATION HOSTING FOR PRODUCTION

Launch your AI product. We’ll run it safely.

Build in your favorite tools, power your app on world-class infrastructure. Ship secure, globally distributed AI apps with built-in CDN, enterprise protection, and developer-friendly workflows.

  • Modern, managed infrastructure optimized for AI applications.
  • Built-in security and abuse protection for production workloads.
  • Global edge delivery powered by Cloudflare Enterprise.
  • Deploy from Git or tools like Cursor and Windsurf.
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Trusted by over 400,000 customers to power 1,000,000+ websites!

Choose the right plan for your AI application

Stop stitching together 5 services to launch an AI app.
Build, deploy, secure, and scale on one platform, without managing the infrastructure yourself.

  • 30-day money-back guarantee
  • Malware protection
  • Deploy from your favorite tools

Included with every plan

99.99% uptime for AI applications

Always-on infrastructure built for API-driven applications and production workloads.

Enterprise-grade security by default

WAF, bot protection, DDoS mitigation, and hardened environments included.

Global edge delivery

Serve your application from 330+ Cloudflare locations worldwide.

Robust AI abuse protection

Rate limiting and traffic controls to safeguard costly AI APIs and environments.

24/7 always-human support

Real experts who understand AI applications and production environments.

From idea to AI application

All these apps started with a prompt, just like yours.

BUILDER EXPERIENCE

Your idea, live in minutes

Stop wrestling with infrastructure and focus on building and shipping.

Whether you are starting from scratch or bringing your own code, launching an AI application is now easier than ever.

  • Fast, visual deployment with the Nova app builder.
  • Run apps built in Node.js, Python, PHP, or Rust.
  • Plug straight into Cursor, Windsurf, or your existing Git workflow.
  • Transactional email and environment management out of the box.
BUILT FOR SPEED

Fast enough to keep up with your users

AI apps thrive on fast responsiveness.

Your application is served from hundreds of locations worldwide. Every interaction feels instant, regardless of where your users are connecting from.

  • Global CDN on Cloudflare Enterprise that's always on.
  • 330+ edge location putting your app closer to every user.
  • Built for AI-heavy demands like streaming and live responses.
  • Smart routing and edge caching keep inference requests snappy.
SECURE BY DESIGN

Security you don't need to think about

Effortlessly and quickly building AI applications shouldn't mean compromising on security.

Every application on our platform is covered by enterprise-grade protections by default. Your endpoints, infrastructure, and users are covered, and you don't need to write a single line of security logic.

  • Cloudflare Enterprise WAF blocks threats before they reach your app.
  • DDoS mitigation and bot detection across the entire network.
  • Hardened server environments with Monarx security built in.
  • Rate limiting keeps your AI endpoints safe from abuse and scraping.
ALWAYS THERE FOR YOU

Support that understands AI applications in production

AI apps move fast and running them can get complex. Our engineers are available 24/7 to help with deployments, integrations, and scaling, so your application stays online, secure, and performing at its best.

<1m
Average chat response time
Talk to real engineers in seconds without any queues or delays.
(Average for Q3 2025)
<15m
Average ticket response
Get fast answers about deployments, APIs, or infrastructure by engineers who understand AI stacks.
(Average for Q3 2025)
97%
Builder satisfaction
Developers trust us to respond quickly and solve real problems, not send canned replies.
(Average for Q3 2025)
Your AI platform partner

AI applications can get complicated. From integrations to scaling, we are here to help you stay ahead of it.

Talk to real engineers

No scripted chatbots, just real engineers who understand AI workflows, modern runtimes, and application infrastructure.

Available 24/7/365

We're here whenever your application needs support, day or night, regardless of the issue.

Trusted by AI builders

Teams rely on us to deploy, run, and scale their AI applications, confident that help is always available.

Looking for something familiar?

Install and manage over 400+ applications, including WordPress, Magento, Joomla, Drupal, WooCommerce, and so many more. Launch blogs, stores, forums, CRMs, and developer tools in seconds with zero setup required.

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Trusted by customers worldwide

5 Star Review

Blown away with the whole experience

I'm blown away by their support - goes above and beyond every single time. I just asked for clarification on something, and next minute Zunaid has offered help that cut my time and brain drain down by a couple hours! Let alone the fun way the team communicate. It's uplifting every time I've needed a hand. And that's just the support! The actual product (hosting) is fantastic!! And the hosting portal is simple and intuitive. I couldn't be happier so far.

TJ Lily

Ready to get started?

Join thousands who manage their apps the simple way and start today.

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Need other hosting?

Find the right hosting solution for your project, whether you're building apps, running WordPress, or scaling a growing business.

Shared Hosting

Perfect for Drupal, Joomla, forums, and other community-driven websites that need speed and stability.

Hosting for WordPress

Experience managed hosting for WordPress built for speed, security, and effortless publishing.

VPS Hosting

Take full control with dedicated resources and powerful virtualization, ideal for developers, growing sites, and heavy workloads.

Frequently Asked Questions

Didn’t find what you were looking for in our FAQ? No worries! Our friendly, award-winning support team is always just a message away and happy to help.  Whether it’s a quick question or something specific, we’ll make sure you get the answers you need!

You can build almost anything: landing pages, calculators, booking forms, small web apps, portfolios. Just describe what you want in plain English, and we'll generate and deploy it for you.

Not at all. Just type what you want to build and we take care of the rest. The security, speed, and reliability is managed by our first-class infrastructure.

Once you have built your application with our AI Application Studio, you can deploy it via our AI Hosting Plans. They use our secure and managed infrastructure that powers over 700,00 websites worldwide.

Yes of course! You can refine your project by updating your prompt or editing directly within the platform.

Yes. Your project is deployed to hosting.com's infrastructure with SSL, DDoS protection, and enterprise-grade security included.

Yes. Everything you create is yours.

Yes you can connect a custom domain to any project you deploy.