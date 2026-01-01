Launch fast on Shared Hosting, scale confidently on Managed VPS, or run WordPress without the hassle on Managed WordPress. Pick a product to view discounted plans instantly.
Simple, fast, and secure hosting for serious growth.
- 24/7/365 expert support
- Fast migration help
- 30-day money-back guarantee
Fast Shared Hosting
The simplest way to get online fast, with everyday essentials included. Best for new websites and small businesses that want a reliable starting point. You get a straightforward setup and the flexibility to upgrade when your site grows.
- Easy setup for new sites
- Simple day-to-day management
- Upgrade-friendly as you grow
Best Managed WordPress
WordPress is easy to start, but staying fast takes work. Managed WordPress is a smoother, faster WordPress experience for site owners who want a cleaner day-to-day experience and zero downtime, with performance baked in.
- Built for performance-focused WordPress
- Designed for serious sites and stores
- Less time fixing, more time building
Ultrafast Managed VPS
When shared hosting feels limiting, Managed VPS gives you dedicated resources with expert management and more consistent performance. Hosting.com handles the management side, so you can focus on your site or business.
- More consistent performance
- Managed support and maintenance
- Built for growth and heavier workloads
Quick domain registration
Search for your domain, register it, then connect it to your hosting plan. If you already own a domain, you can transfer it or point DNS instead.
The stats speak for themselves.
Features built for better hosting, with hosting.com
Our platform is tuned for speed with LiteSpeed caching and smart resource management, ensuring your site runs smoothly and efficiently under any load.
Our in-house team is available 24/7/365. Real people ready to help, whether it's 3 p.m. or 3 a.m.
bolted on
Every plan includes free SSL certificates, DDoS protection, brute force defence, and malware scanning to keep your site safe from day one
Switching hosts? We'll handle the migration of your site, databases, files, and emails. Minimal downtime, no drama.
Built by experts for experts
We keep your site fast, stable, and ready for whatever’s next. Every plan runs on serious hardware AMD EPYC processors, Samsung NVMe storage, and Anycast DNS. Built to scale, so you’re covered whether it’s a personal blog or a global ecommerce empire.
That means better SEO rankings, lower bounce rates & higher conversion rates!
clocks out
Our in-house team is available 24/7/365. Real people ready to help, whether it's 3 p.m. or 3 a.m.
Already have a Website? Let us do the hard work for you and transfer it for free! Ask us how!
Give our high-speed hosting service a try completely risk-free!
Hosting.com is the host you can depend on with ultra-reliable servers!
What our customers have to say
I love hosting.comBest internet support I have had since 1993 when internet first went public, I have been through several hosts with my media company and school and hosting.com support staff are knowledgeable, thorough, pleasant and treat clients with respect and understanding. I can't say enough. Keep up the great work. Thank you for saving my domains and email from hackers.
ICU Media
This is my second Reseller programThis is my second Reseller program, along with maintaining a few individual sites for friends, and I'm again glad I've gone with hosting.com (formerly A2). I've had a few hiccups on my end but the important thing, your people have been incredibly helpful. Timely and helpful communication. Issues can always pop-up of course, but it's how well people work to resolve them that matters to me.
John Cubbin
Trusted by the world’s top enterprises
We power experiences for some of the biggest brands in the world.
Who’s behind the brand
Hosting.com is built by people who believe hosting should be as reliable as the technology behind it. We combine decades of industry experience with a forward-thinking approach, creating solutions that work for businesses of every size. From first-time site owners to global enterprises, we’ve got the tech and the team to support you.
- Our mission
We provide a global hosting platform that helps people succeed online. Powered by advanced infrastructure, backed by expert service, and shaped by a people-first philosophy, we make the complex simple. We give you tools and support that deliver real results, and we show up. Every time. Because trust isn’t a slogan here. It’s a promise.Read more
- Our people
Behind every server, control panel, and line of code is a team of skilled engineers, product specialists, and customer success managers. We hire for expertise and invest in our people so they can deliver the best for you.Read more
- Our support team
A team of trained professionals are available 24/7, ready to tackle technical challenges and guide you through solutions. Whether you need configuration advice, troubleshooting, or performance optimization, you’ll speak to someone who knows the technology inside out.Read more
Tech support? We’re always here.
Our expert hosting.com engineers are available 24/7, bringing deep technical knowledge to help you choose the right plan, configure it for peak performance, and keep your site running flawlessly.