Hosting.com is committed to providing ultra-reliable web hosting.
Get the reliable hosting you deserve with hosting.com’s 99.9% uptime, turbo-charged performance, and 24/7/365 global customer support. We are committed to providing a service credit for unscheduled downtime for your website or services in excess of 0.1% of the total time per month.
A credit in the amount of 5% of service fee is applied to your account for every hour your service is unavailable due to an internal network or equipment failure. Downtime must be confirmed by a staff member of our support team. Maximum service credit given will be for the full amount paid for the month of outage, excluding fees for additional services. Submit a ticket to request a credit.