The latest news, press coverage, product announcement, and thinking from the team building the world's most trusted hosting company.
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Heading: Ben Gabler on why anyone can write software, but not everyone can run it
Vibe coding tools have made it possible for anyone to turn an idea into working software in minutes, but hosting.com CPO Ben Gabler argues on TalkDev that speed hasn't been matched by safety. From the Moltbook security breach to unpatched AI-coded platforms, he breaks down why reliability is now a bigger business risk than ever, and why the hosting layer, covering CDN, WAF, DDoS protection and SSL, is becoming the new safety net for AI-built apps.
Seb de Lemos on why everyone can code, but not everyone can ship
Vibe coding means anyone can build a working app in seconds, but hosting.com CEO, Seb de Lemos, argues in NODE Magazine that the real risk starts after launch. From exposed credentials to unpatched dependencies, he explains why hosting is becoming the layer that determines whether AI-built software can survive real traffic, security threats and long-term maintenance.
Dave Koston on why infrastructure is the hidden referee of the AI era
As AI slashes the cost of building software, the cost of running it safely hasn't budged, and more code is shipping from teams without deep infrastructure or security expertise. Rocket.net (a hosting.com brand) CTO Dave Koston argues in Silicon Valleys Journal that the hosting layer is becoming the quiet arbiter of whether AI-built products can actually survive real traffic, threats, and scrutiny.
Seb de Lemos on building hosting.com into a global platform
Seb de Lemos on building hosting.com into a global platform TechRound sat down with our CEO Seb de Lemos to talk through how hosting.com became a global platform. The vision behind the business, how the product scaled, and what keeps the team moving forward. Read the full article on TechRound
Ben Gabler on AI, vibe coding and the security gap no one's talking about
AI tools are making it easier than ever for anyone to build and ship web applications, the gap between what works and what's secure is growing fast. TechRadar Pro brought together leading voices to examine the risks emerging as non-specialists push AI-generated code to production and what the hosting layer can do about it.
Seb de Lemos on AI, security and why infrastructure has to be the foundation
As AI lowers the barrier to building software, it's also raising the stakes for everyone responsible for running it securely. TechRound brought together leading voices in cybersecurity and AI to examine whether the industry has the infrastructure to contain the risks it's creating.
"If AI is lowering the barrier to building software, the industry must equally lower the barrier to building it safely." - Seb de Lemos, CEO, hosting.com
The conversation in this piece isn't abstract. It describes exactly the problem hosting.com was built to solve. When anyone can ship production software with AI, the governance, testing and review processes that used to be standard can't be assumed.
Security has to be engineered in from the start, not reviewed at the end, not bolted on after an incident. Every hosting.com plan is built on infrastructure that treats security as a foundation: WAF, malware protection, DDoS mitigation, and automated daily backups as standard.
As Seb puts it, meaningful safety infrastructure needs to span the full lifecycle, from development through to deployment and ongoing maintenance. That's not a philosophy statement. It's how we build.
Hosting.com launches AI application hosting platform
As AI tools lower the barrier to building software, more businesses are creating applications without the infrastructure or security expertise required to run them in production. This is creating a gap between how easily software can be built and how securely it can be deployed. Learn more about how hosting.com has changed the game with their AI application hosting platform.
We became the first global hosting giant to enter the Bangladeshi market, in partnership with EyHost. Our launch event at Hotel Sheraton Dhaka drew almost 800 attendees against a 600 capacity. Bangla-language support, local currency payments, and genuinely affordable plans built specifically for the Bangladesh market.
Managed Hosting for WordPress powered by Rocket.net is now live on hosting.com. Katie Richards writes up what the Rocket.net acquisition means for customers, how the teams have come together, and where the combined platform is heading next. Now serving more than 3 million websites. Her line on why this stacks up: competitors can copy features, but they cannot copy our people.
A year in the new brand. FastComet, Kenya Web Experts and HostMDS joined the platform. Managed WordPress expanded into Toronto, Dubai and India. Support performance brought phone abandonment from around 50% down to under 2%, with phone lines staying instant. Plus the full preview of what is coming in 2026.
Kenya Website Experts is now hosting.com Kenya. The Nairobi team, led by Monicah Kyalo and four colleagues who've worked together for nearly a decade, stays exactly where it is. What's new: AMD EPYC servers, LiteSpeed with Turbo Velocity, Redis caching on shared plans (a Kenyan market first), staging environments, and AI Application Hosting. M-Pesa, KeNIC accreditation, KES billing and the Mama Ngina Street office all remain.
After years of honing expertise under the A2 Hosting name, we have taken on one of the most recognisable domains on the internet. Founded in 2001 in Ann Arbor, Michigan, the company began as a passion project in a modest two-room office. The rebrand marks a new chapter: same team, same craft, a bigger platform, built for the next generation of customers.
A 50Gbit network upgrade, NVMe storage rolled out across eight cities from Dallas to Sydney, and the launch of status.hosting.com so customers can track the platform in real time. The first wave of infrastructure investment after the rebrand, delivered against the feedback we gathered during the migration.