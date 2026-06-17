Hosting that scales with you from $2.99/mo. Reliable, secure, and backed by real people. No re-platforming, no ceilings, no surprises.
Up to 81% off this Black Friday
- 30-day money-back guarantee
Trusted by the world’s top enterprises
Your growth hosting platform for every use case
Tailored for creators, trusted by business owners and built to scale with enterprises. No matter who you are, your ideal hosting experience starts here.
- Web Hosting
Launch your business
Everything you need to get online, all in one place. Build your site, set up email, stay secure and keep everything backed up. You’ll also get our AI assistant and 24/7 support from real people, ready whenever you need it.
Start simple. Grow when you’re ready.
- Build a website
Build what you want
Build your way with AI, apps or your own tools. One plan covers your site, domain, email, security and support, ready to grow with you.
- Search for your domain
Find your perfect domain
Get online with flexible, affordable hosting that’s easy to manage. Keep your websites, files and email all in one simple control panel, with everything you need to grow.
Compare hosting plans
Shared hosting, your own cloud server, or fully dedicated hardware. Same platform and same team throughout, so you can start small and move up without re-platforming.
- 30 day money-back guarantee
Starter Plan
AI CHATBOT FOR YOUR WORDPRESS SITE
Powered by Orbi
Not included on the Starter Plan
Want a 24/7 AI assistant answering visitor questions on your site? Move up to Pro or Max and switch it on whenever you are ready.
Includes
- 5 Websites
- AI Website Builder for WordPress
- Emails & Security Included
- 15GB NVMe Disk Space
- Free Domain Name Registration
- Malware Detection & Removal
- Free managed migration
- Free SSL Certificate
- Daily Backups
- OpenAPI and MCP Server
Most Popular
For WordPress Pro Plan
AI CHATBOT FOR YOUR WORDPRESS SITE
Powered by Orbi
20 conversations/mo
Answers visitor questions around the clock with AI that knows your products and docs. For 1 site. Extra conversations can be added whenever you need them.
Includes everything on Starter, plus...
- 10 Websites
- 50GB NVMe Disk Space
- More CPU & RAM
- Staging Sites
- Preview URLs
- Claude Skills Pack
- Node.js Support
Max Plan
AI CHATBOT FOR YOUR WORDPRESS SITE
Powered by Orbi
90 conversations/mo
Put a 24/7 AI assistant on 1 site of your choice, trained on its catalog and support content. Need more conversations? Top up anytime.
Includes everything on Pro, plus...
- 50 Websites
- 100GB NVMe storage
- Highest CPU & RAM
- 40 Mailboxes
- Service level agreement
- Premium SSL Certificate
- Priority Support
Build what you want. Host everything in one place
However you build, with AI, an app, your own developer, or the tools you already use. One plan runs it, so you can’t pick wrong. And because your domain, email, security and support all live in that same plan, the site you start with is the site that grows with you.
Meet Orbi your instant technical assistant
Orbi, our AI assistant, is on every plan and answers the moment you ask. Setup, DNS, WordPress, billing, the lot. When something needs a person, Orbi hands you straight to our in-house team. No queue, no bot pretending to be human.
- Help with setup, DNS, WordPress, billing and more
- Resolves 60% of technical enquiries instantly
- Available whenever you need it
- Need a person? Orbi connects you straight to our in-house team
Get to know our customers
Want to know the full story on our customers, read their experiences with hosting.com and how we helped them.
We always have your back
Whether it's tech support from our engineers or our sales team to find out our latest deals we’re always here for you.
Support team is available 24/7/365
Our expert hosting.com engineers are available 24/7, bringing deep technical knowledge to help you.
Want to migrate your site?
Our team is always here to help you through the process of migrating your site over to our servers.