Global VPS hosting locations

Choose from the server locations available for your VPS plan. Pick the data center closest to your visitors or your team to keep latency low. It’s where your server will live, so it’s worth a moment’s thought.

Every location runs on AMD EPYC processors and NVMe storage with hardware RAID and redundant power, and network uplinks.

Locations: London, Frankfurt, New York, Ashburn, Toronto, Mexico, Dubai, Mumbai, Singapore, Sydney