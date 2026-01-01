How does reseller hosting work?

Reseller hosting gives you the ability to create and manage your own clients web hosting accounts.

Create individual accounts for your clients within your primary Enhance control panel. You set the packages, choose their limits, and then give each client of yours their own login. To them, it's your brand and your company. To you, it's a scalable hosting business that allows you to focus on what you love to do most - run your agency, web hosting company, or focus on freelance web design work.