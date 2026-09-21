Everything you need to get your business online and keep it growing: fast, secure and fully managed by us. Lock in Black Friday pricing in our biggest sale of the year, and we’ll still move you in for free.
Fast, managed hosting that grows with you, now for less
- Fast for your visitors. Quick-loading pages that keep people on your site
- Safe and handled. Security, backups and updates taken care of, so you can focus on your business
- Support that shows up. 24/7/365 in-house experts, plus Orbi, our AI assistant
- Room to grow. Move up any time with no downtime, all the way to your own server
- Black Friday pricing. Our biggest sale of the year, with no hidden fees, lock-ins or minimum terms
Compare hosting plans
Shared hosting, your own cloud server, or fully dedicated hardware. Same platform and same team throughout, so you can start small and move up without re-platforming.
- 30 day money-back guarantee
Starter Plan
AI CHATBOT FOR YOUR WORDPRESS SITE
Powered by Orbi
Not included on the Starter Plan
Want a 24/7 AI assistant answering visitor questions on your site? Move up to Pro or Max and switch it on whenever you are ready.
Includes
- 5 Websites
- AI Website Builder for WordPress
- Emails & Security Included
- 15GB NVMe Disk Space
- Free Domain Name Registration
- Malware Detection & Removal
- Free managed migration
- Free SSL Certificate
- Daily Backups
- OpenAPI and MCP Server
Most Popular
For WordPress Pro Plan
AI CHATBOT FOR YOUR WORDPRESS SITE
Powered by Orbi
20 conversations/mo
Answers visitor questions around the clock with AI that knows your products and docs. For 1 site. Extra conversations can be added whenever you need them.
Includes everything on Starter, plus...
- 10 Websites
- 50GB NVMe Disk Space
- More CPU & RAM
- Staging Sites
- Preview URLs
- Claude Skills Pack
- Node.js Support
Max Plan
AI CHATBOT FOR YOUR WORDPRESS SITE
Powered by Orbi
90 conversations/mo
Put a 24/7 AI assistant on 1 site of your choice, trained on its catalog and support content. Need more conversations? Top up anytime.
Includes everything on Pro, plus...
- 50 Websites
- 100GB NVMe storage
- Highest CPU & RAM
- 40 Mailboxes
- Service level agreement
- Premium SSL Certificate
- Priority Support
Everything included, nothing to bolt on
The performance, security and tooling most hosts charge extra for come standard on every plan.
LiteSpeed caching and finely tuned MySQL, with caching, load balancing and high-availability architecture behind them. The result is quick loads and a better time to first byte, even under load.
Daily backups stored off-server, with restore to any point in the last 30 days. Our Web Application Firewall actively blocks hacks, malware and suspicious bots.
AMD EPYC CPUs and NVMe SSD storage, refreshed to the latest generation with no downtime. Cloud-based infrastructure means we upgrade you seamlessly.
Move up instantly, no migration, no interruption. Start with one site and scale to 100 on the same plan family. When you need more, step up to your own server with zero downtime.
Invite colleagues or developers to work on your sites and manage the account for you, then remove them when they are no longer needed.
An inbuilt AI website builder for WordPress, so you can get a site up quickly just by describing what you want.
Professional email accounts and forwarders at your own domain. Use them on desktop, phone or webmail.
Support for all the major languages and databases: PHP, Node.js, MySQL, PostgreSQL and more. However you build, our hosting runs it.
Hosting a WordPress site? Two ways to do it.
WordPress runs beautifully on every plan here. If WordPress is the only thing you're running and you'd rather we manage it end to end, we built a platform just for that. Same team, same grows-with-you promise: you choose how much we run for you.
Shared hosting — the all-rounder
You are here
- Runs WordPress, emails and anything else — one-click install
- You stay in control of updates and plugins
- Most flexible, best value
- Fast, fully-managed platform
- Best if you want control and room for more than WordPress.
Managed Hosting for WordPress
- Specialist WordPress only, fully hands-off — we run updates, tuning and security
- Cloudflare Enterprise speed: sub-100ms global load times, edge caching
- WordPress-tuned security: dual firewall (Cloudflare + Imunify360)
- Free WP Rocket & Object Cache Pro, staging URL, performance guarantee
We'll move you in for free
Switching shouldn't be hard, so we do it for you. Our in-house team migrates your sites, emails and domains free of charge, unlimited sites, no per-move fee. On cPanel we move you with a quick backup and restore; on anything else we do it manually and tell you exactly what we need. One-off or bulk, staggered to your schedule, with zero downtime wherever possible.
Preview your site on a test URL and confirm it works before it goes live. Your logins are preserved, and if you would rather not touch it, our team does the whole move for you.
Moving in is free — and so is moving up. When you outgrow your plan, the same team steps you onto a managed server of your own. You never re-platform, and you're never doing it alone.
Migrate my site free
Support that shows up. 24/7, in-house, human
Real engineers, not scripts. Reach us on live chat, phone and tickets, 24/7/365 — staffed by our own in-house team, never outsourced. Whether you're launching your first site or running a whole portfolio, the same people are behind you.
Orbi is your instant technical assistant
Orbi, our AI assistant, is on every plan and answers the moment you ask — setup, DNS, WordPress, billing, the lot. When something needs a person, Orbi hands you straight to our in-house team. No queue, no bot pretending to be human.
Helps with 60% of technical enquiries, instantly.
Backed by proof, not promises. A 99.9% uptime SLA and a 30-day money-back guarantee. We stand behind the service. We don't just sell it.
Works with the tools you know
What our customers have to say
Reliable support every timeHosting.com has consistently delivered great customer service. Every time I reach out, someone is available quickly and knows exactly how to help. They’re patient, even when I don’t fully understand the technical side of things, and I never feel rushed or dismissed. It makes a big difference knowing I can count on them to solve issues without any hassle.
Sean Tucker
Wonderful service for ecommerce storesWonderful service, speed and even better customer support. I fully support them for anyone who wants to scale. As an ecommerce site owner, speed is of utmost importance as even with a few seconds of delay can hurt your sales. They never disappoint in their services.
Ahmad Jamshed
Exceptional assistanceExceptional assistance who went the extra mile and made sure everything was working properly and did not hesitate to do everything and anything to complete the tasks. I am 1,000% satisfied and can rate the tech support as 5-stars plus.
Brother David Mary
Hosting FAQs
Can't see your question here? Our support team can help with anything about our web hosting plans, from which shared hosting plans suit a first site to what fast web hosting means for your page speed. Ready to buy web hosting and want a second opinion? Start a chat.
It’s the service that stores your website's files and makes them available for the world to see on the internet.
Yes. If you want a website, you need a place for it to live online. A hosting plan provides that secure space on our servers.
On a hosting plan your site sits in its own isolated container on a managed server, with dedicated CPU and RAM, and we run everything. A managed server of your own gives you the whole box: all the resources are yours, still fully managed by us. Most sites start on a plan and move up when they outgrow it, on the same platform, with the same team, and no re-platforming.
Yes — our plans are built to grow with you. You can upgrade easily and without downtime, all the way from shared hosting to a managed server of your own.
Yes, all plans come with our integrated email solution, so you can create professional addresses using your domain name.
No. The control panel is intuitive, and Orbi plus our in-house team are on hand 24/7. Developers can still reach advanced tools like SSH, Git integration and custom cron jobs.