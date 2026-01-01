What you earn

Commission is a straight percentage of what the customer pays on their first invoice. No tiers to climb and no minimum volume to unlock the top rate. It is the same rate for everyone from your first sale.

What you refer You earn Shared hosting, managed hosting for WordPress, managed VPS, unmanaged VPS Linux, AI application hosting, Node.js 50%, up to $400 per sale Reseller hosting, Windows hosting, domains 20%

A customer buys a managed VPS on a one-year term at $480. Your commission is 50% of $480, so $240. Commission is calculated on the amount paid excluding tax, fees and any credit applied at checkout.

Have a question? Email us at [email protected] and our team will get back to you.