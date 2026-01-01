An affiliate program you deserve

Earn 50% on every hosting sale you refer, up to $400 per sale. Free to join, and you do not have to be a customer.

Become our affiliateLog in

What you earn

Commission is a straight percentage of what the customer pays on their first invoice. No tiers to climb and no minimum volume to unlock the top rate. It is the same rate for everyone from your first sale.

What you refer You earn
Shared hosting, managed hosting for WordPress, managed VPS, unmanaged VPS Linux, AI application hosting, Node.js 50%, up to $400 per sale
Reseller hosting, Windows hosting, domains 20%

A customer buys a managed VPS on a one-year term at $480. Your commission is 50% of $480, so $240. Commission is calculated on the amount paid excluding tax, fees and any credit applied at checkout.
Have a question? Email us at [email protected] and our team will get back to you.

Full terms are in our affiliate policy

Sell more. Earn more.

It only takes 3 steps to start earning with the hosting.com affiliate program. Have questions? Reach out at [email protected].

Signup

Complete your affiliate application and wait for approval.

Promote

Share your unique link with your friends, and on your website.

Get paid

We'll automatically pay out your commissions every 15th.

Earn 50% on every hosting sale you refer, up to $400 per sale. The same rate from your first sale, with no tiers to climb. Sending serious volume? Talk to our affiliate manager about a custom rate.

Why promote hosting.com?

High conversion rates

Our website has been designed from the ground up to maximize conversion rates. This means more money in your pocket.

Customer first company

Stop losing commissions to churned clients. With our customer first mentality, we keep churn to a minimum.

Automated payouts

Never miss a payout because you forgot to request it. At hosting.com, we’ll take care of that for you automatically.

Dedicated affiliate team

Our dedicated affiliate team is here to help you succeed. Whatever you need, feel free to reach out and we’ll be happy to help.

Start earning up to $400 today!

Free to join. No cost, no catch, and you do not have to be a customer.

Create affiliate account
Start earning up to $400 today!

Frequently asked questions

You earn 50% of the first invoice on hosting products, up to $400 per sale, and 20% on reseller hosting, Windows hosting and domains. The rate is the same from your first sale.

Everything is in our affiliate policy: commission rates, how sales are approved, payment thresholds and what is not allowed.

You can sign up for our program in a couple of minutes.

Nothing. Our affiliate program is free to join, and you don't have to be a customer. It doesn't cost you money, it makes you money.

Yes. Contact our affiliate team at [email protected] and we will change your payment method from PayPal to bank. The minimum USD threshold in approved commissions for such transfers is $100.

New commissions can take up to 5 minutes from the customer completing their purchase before the commission shows on your account.

Log into your hosting.com affiliate account. On the left of the control panel, click Reports and then Commissions. You can see all of your pending and approved commissions there.

Yes, though it is prohibited to bid on our brand name, a variation of our name, or a misspelling of our name. Focus on keywords like "fast hosting", "PHP hosting" and "WordPress hosting". Contact us if you need help brainstorming keywords, and add the negative keywords listed in the PPC Policy of the affiliate dashboard to all campaigns.

A $100 commission threshold needs to be met before payments are made. Once your approved commissions reach or exceed this amount, you are paid on the next 15th of a month to the PayPal account listed in your affiliate control panel. For example, if you pass $100 on October 2nd, you are paid on October 15th.

Yes. To arrange this, contact our affiliate team at [email protected].

All commissions are approved after 45 days provided the customer remains active, and the sale complies with our affiliate policy.

No. Self-referrals are strictly prohibited and can result in your affiliate account being deactivated.