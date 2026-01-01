Earn 50% on every hosting sale you refer, up to $400 per sale. Free to join, and you do not have to be a customer.
What you earn
Commission is a straight percentage of what the customer pays on their first invoice. No tiers to climb and no minimum volume to unlock the top rate. It is the same rate for everyone from your first sale.
|What you refer
|You earn
|Shared hosting, managed hosting for WordPress, managed VPS, unmanaged VPS Linux, AI application hosting, Node.js
|50%, up to $400 per sale
|Reseller hosting, Windows hosting, domains
|20%
A customer buys a managed VPS on a one-year term at $480. Your commission is 50% of $480, so $240. Commission is calculated on the amount paid excluding tax, fees and any credit applied at checkout.
Have a question? Email us at [email protected] and our team will get back to you.
Sell more. Earn more.
It only takes 3 steps to start earning with the hosting.com affiliate program. Have questions? Reach out at [email protected].
Complete your affiliate application and wait for approval.
Share your unique link with your friends, and on your website.
We'll automatically pay out your commissions every 15th.
Earn 50% on every hosting sale you refer, up to $400 per sale. The same rate from your first sale, with no tiers to climb. Sending serious volume? Talk to our affiliate manager about a custom rate.
Why promote hosting.com?
Our website has been designed from the ground up to maximize conversion rates. This means more money in your pocket.
Stop losing commissions to churned clients. With our customer first mentality, we keep churn to a minimum.
Never miss a payout because you forgot to request it. At hosting.com, we’ll take care of that for you automatically.
Our dedicated affiliate team is here to help you succeed. Whatever you need, feel free to reach out and we’ll be happy to help.
Start earning up to $400 today!
Free to join. No cost, no catch, and you do not have to be a customer.
Frequently asked questions
You earn 50% of the first invoice on hosting products, up to $400 per sale, and 20% on reseller hosting, Windows hosting and domains. The rate is the same from your first sale.
Everything is in our affiliate policy: commission rates, how sales are approved, payment thresholds and what is not allowed.
Nothing. Our affiliate program is free to join, and you don't have to be a customer. It doesn't cost you money, it makes you money.
Yes. Contact our affiliate team at [email protected] and we will change your payment method from PayPal to bank. The minimum USD threshold in approved commissions for such transfers is $100.
New commissions can take up to 5 minutes from the customer completing their purchase before the commission shows on your account.