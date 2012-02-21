How To Control Which Of Your Sitelinks Appear In Google

Are you using Google Webmaster Tools? If not, you should be! It's a free resource that can help you create a more search engine friendly site. Google has made it very easy to set up Google Webmaster Tools for your site. You can now use your Google Analytics JavaScript snippet to verify ownership of your website. If you already have Google Analytics set up, verifying ownership is as easy as clicking a button.

Google Webmaster Tools are loaded with resources. We're sure that we will cover more of these in future newsletters, but this month we wanted to focus on Sitelinks. Sitelinks are links to additional interior pages found within Google search results. View Hosting.com's Google search result to see an example of a listing with Sitelinks. You will notice our sitelink results include links to our Customer Login page, Support and Shared Hosting pages.

Unfortunately not all sites have sitelinks. And even if your site does, you can't choose which ones show up. Google does this automatically. But did you know you can choose which pages you DON'T want to show up? It's easy to do! Just log into your Google Webmaster Tools account and select the Sitelinks tool under the Site configuration menu. From there you can block particular pages from showing up in your current Sitelink results.

We suggest you use this Sitelink tool because nobody knows your website better than you do. Not even Google!