Webflow vs WordPress: What's the Difference?

WordPress and Webflow are web builder platforms that provide users with a feature-rich web platform for creating websites and managing web content in a short period of time. Though WordPress has risen to become the most popular and widely used platform out there, some web developers are looking for alternatives. If this is you, we believe Webflow should be on your list of comparisons as it is gaining popularity among many designers. In this blog, we discuss and present a summary of the differences between WordPress and Webflow, their key features, and conclude with a note on the highlights of Hosting.com's Managed WordPress hosting services.

What is WordPress?

WordPress is the most popular website builder and content management system on the internet, powering more than 40% of all websites. It is a free and open-source software that anyone can use to create blogging platforms, business websites, online stores, and more. A domain name and a web hosting account are required to launch a WordPress website. There are numerous excellent WordPress hosting providers that provide 1-click WordPress installation and super simple setup, such as Hosting.com Hosting’s Managed WordPress service.

What is Webflow?

Webflow is a drag-and-drop website builder that allows you to create professional-looking, responsive websites without the need for coding. You have the option of starting from scratch or selecting from the built-in templates or compatible templates from other sources. Webflow is a hosted software and hosting service, and feature upgrades and all services are charged according to the subscription plan.

WordPress vs Webflow Snapshot

Before delving into the specific features of each, here's a quick comparison of WordPress vs. Webflow:

WordPress Key Features

Features

WordPress

Webflow

User base

Over 35+ Million

source(https://kinsta.com/blog/wordpress-statistics/)

Has more than 45,000+ paying customers.

Ease of Use

Easy to use block editor ideal for beginners.

Visual editor with many features ideal for web designers.

Themes

Has built-in themes and a huge library of paid or free templates.

Has over 500 script-free templates. But it does not have many free templates.

Plugin

Over 54,000 plugins to extend WordPress site functionality

Includes plugins and integrations to extend the functionality of the business or personal website.

Content Management

Easy and flexible content authorizing tools

Includes publishing tool ideal for professional website content

SEO Optimisation

Excellent for SEO

Excellent for SEO with plugin integration

Mobile Friendly

Allows site customization to fit mobile resolution using plugins

The editor provides the switch views to edit for desktop and mobile version

Cost

Free or paid upgrades

Subscription plans

Community

1,660 groups and 782,141 members

Source: https://websitesetup.org/news/wordpress-statistics-facts/

75,000+ members

The following are WordPress's important feature descriptions:

Simple and responsive: WordPress enables you to quickly publish content for any type of website, including blogs, business websites, professional portfolios, and even community websites.

Straightforward publishing tools: WordPress allows you to create, review, and publish pages or posts, as well as easily format and publish them with the click of a button.

Design and template customization: WordPress not only comes with three default themes, but it also allows you to upload free or paid themes from various repositories.

SEO friendly (search engines): WordPress is search engine optimized, and users can further optimize the site for SEO by using various SEO plugins.

Extend with Plugins: The official plugin directory contains over 54000 plugins that allow users to customize their website without any technical knowledge.

Massive WordPress Community: WordPress is an open-source content management system with a large supportive and active community to assist with any problems at any level.

Mobile-friendly: WordPress allows you to optimize the size for mobile users by using appropriate plugins and themes.

WebFlow Key Features

Here is a description of Webflow key features to go along with the items listed in the comparison summary snapshot in the introduction section:

Webflow's designer platform is powered by CSS, HTML, and JavaScript, allowing you to create a professional website using the visual designer without writing any code.

Dynamic content authoring tools: Webflow comes with simple content publishing tools that allow users to create and publish content with the click of a button.

Templates that can be customized: Webflow offers over 500 paid and free HTML5 responsive templates.

SEO optimization: Webflow allows users to change page names, meta descriptions, and photo descriptions for SEO purposes. It generates sitemaps automatically for search engines to understand the structure of the new site, and it handles redirects, which is an important part of SEO.

Plugins: Webflow includes plugins and integrations to extend the functionality of the business or personal website.

Mobile-Friendly: In the Webflow editor, users can toggle between desktop and mobile views, allowing them to customize each page for different resolutions. A header used for a website version, for example, will not be suitable for a mobile preview; however, Webflow allows you to open the page in a mobile preview and replace the image and font to make the website mobile-friendly.

Conclusion

Obviously, in most cases, WordPress features are still preferred, but Webflow is a good alternative especially for web designers. Managed WordPress Hosting from Hosting.com is built on Cloud Container Technology and optimized for WordPress sites. This optimized hosting environment allows you to deploy WordPress websites faster and with less configuration.

Hosting.com Managed WordPress Web Hosting account comes loaded with innovative features like: