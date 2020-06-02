VPS vs. VPN: Which Is Right for Your Business?

Virtual Private Servers (VPSs) and Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) sound quite similar on a surface level. Although they both offer additional security to your website, however, they are actually very different services. Recognizing the key distinctions can help when it comes to choosing one or the other for your business.

A managed Linux VPS is a hosting service where the server that contains your website is split into virtual compartments that mimic dedicated servers. A VPN, on the other hand, is a network of servers used to create a private and anonymous internet connection. Both technologies have their uses, and some businesses may even choose to employ them together.

In this post, we'll explain the differences between a VPS and a VPN. We'll then discuss what types of businesses can benefit from each. Let’s get to work!

An Introduction to VPS and VPN Technology

As a business owner, using the right tools for the job can greatly increase your efficiency and security. However, it can be difficult to know which services you may need to consider using to support your website.

For instance, a VPS can provide the speed you need to meet the demands of increased traffic on your site. This specific type of web hosting service offers you increased performance, without the extra cost of a dedicated server.

For your reference, here are our managed Linux VPS hosting rates:

A VPS works by dividing a single physical server into multiple virtual segments. This enables several websites to reside on the same server, without having to share resources.

On the other hand, a VPN is a private and secure network that extends across your entire public network connection. In this way, it protects your sensitive internet data from potential hackers.

This service is useful for businesses that handle a lot of sensitive information over the web, such as banking details and confidential emails. A VPN encrypts your data and registers everything that passes through it as being sent from its own network, instead of from your actual location.

The Pros and Cons of a VPS vs. a VPN

A VPS can be a powerful solution for many businesses. It provides faster speeds for your website at an affordable price, and it's a 'scalable' solution. This means you'll be able to handle jumps in traffic, and more easily upgrade your resource requirements as your business grows.

In addition, a VPS offers more control over your server environment than shared hosting does. It gives you root server access, and you can choose your own operating system. All of this makes it a valuable tool for businesses that have particular methods and preferred tools.

However, a VPS may not work for every business. Some of the potential downsides include:

It's more expensive than shared hosting.

Although it offers a lot of freedom, it does not give you the complete control of a dedicated server.

As for VPNs, this service is worth considering if your business handles sensitive information. A VPN encrypts your private data and protects it from hackers. It's an effective way to safeguard payment information and maintain client confidentiality. Having one in place can help customers feel safe when dealing with your business.

Furthermore, if you run your business on the go, a VPN continues to protect your data even on public Wi-Fi, which can normally put your data at risk. All personal information, including your IP address, is anonymous over a VPN.

Much like a VPS, however, a VPN may not be right for every business. Some possible pitfalls of using one include:

It can slow down your internet connection.

There are still ways around a VPN, so your data is not 100% secure.

Some VPN dealers can't be trusted, so you have to be careful which one you opt for.

As you can see, VPSs and VPNs are very different technologies. Both have something to offer, though, and whether you choose to use one or both will depend on the needs of your business.

How to Choose the Right Solution for Your Business

Overall, both of these services have a lot going for them. A VPS offers increased website performance, while a VPN provides added security for your data.

If your business is growing, a VPS might be right for you. This type of hosting comes with a high level of customization, which is perfect for those that require the use of special software or apps. Additionally, you can do just about everything on a VPS that you can do on a dedicated server, but for a lower cost.

On the other hand, a VPN is an excellent solution for those who travel a lot, work remotely, or take client meetings in public locations. It provides a secure network connection no matter where you go, masks your location, and hides your IP address. For any business where data security is important, a VPN may be worth investing in as well.

Conclusion

Comparing a VPS with a VPN is a little like comparing apples and oranges. They each have their uses in the business world, however, and many online companies choose to employ one or even both services.

A VPS is a top-notch hosting option for businesses that need to scale quickly and maintain a website with consistently high traffic. For those who work remotely or travel a lot, a VPN can also be a handy solution. In fact, both technologies can be valuable additions to your online toolbox.

Image credit: Ryan McGuire.