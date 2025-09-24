VPS vs Cloud Hosting: How to choose the right fit

If your website has outgrown Shared Hosting, congratulations! That’s usually a good sign of healthy growth. However, it also means it’s time to decide how to scale.

From this point forward, there are two common paths: VPS hosting or Cloud Hosting. Both have more resources and are more stable than the typical Shared Hosting plan. They are straightforward upgrades.

Which one should you pick if they are both an upgrade? That’s the purpose of this blog post. By the end, you can make an educated decision for your website. We’ll explain what VPS Hosting and Cloud Hosting are, and review their differences and what use case each suits.

What is VPS Hosting?

VPS stands for Virtual Private Server. Think of it like Shared Hosting’s big brother. You’re still on a physical server with other customers, but your portion is completely separate from the rest and dedicated entirely to you.

Unlike a Shared Server, where you share the CPU and RAM capabilities of the server, your VPS has its own set of resources that nobody else can use. To that end, a VPS has several noteworthy advantages.

Dedicated resources: Resources like CPU power, memory, and storage are guaranteed. If your VPS comes with 8GB of RAM, then you can utilize all 8 GB.

Better customizability: A VPS generally has more room for customization than a Shared Hosting plan. There are two types of VPS when it comes to this: Unmanaged VPS: This type of VPS has all the freedom you could ever need. Let’s give an example with our servers. We set up the server for you (AlmaLinux, Debian, or Ubuntu), provide you with root access to it, and it’s in your hands. An unmanaged server is ideal for those seeking complete customizability. Managed VPS: On the other hand, a managed solution includes maintenance, security updates, and optimizations from us, the provider. They come with pre-installed software (cPanel, malware scanning, and CloudLinux in our case), and you can rely on us to assist with any technical issues.

Room to grow: Finally, a VPS typically has a much higher ceiling for growth compared to a Shared Hosting plan. It offers better raw resources, and you don’t share them with anyone. Your site can utilize its server’s full capabilities.

A VPS is a stable, predictable option that gives you much more control than Shared Hosting. You have your larger resource package, increased flexibility and customizability, and you know exactly where your site stands among those. There are no surprises with this type of server.

What is Cloud Hosting?

Virtual Private Servers are great; an excellent step for a growing website. But then someone thought, what if we linked a bunch of them together?

That’s what Cloud Hosting is: VPSs (typically) connected to create a network, or cloud, of servers. That means your website’s files, data, and resources aren’t tied to a single server. Instead, they are typically replicated across the provider’s network.

You, as the user, upload your files and database once. The provider then handles the rest, distributing them throughout the cloud. To that end, Cloud Hosting has several significant upsides to consider.

Uptime: Uptime issues are rare since your site isn’t hosted on a single machine. If one server fails, another immediately picks up the slack, while your site remains uninterrupted.

Reliability: Due to its nature, a Cloud Hosting account can typically scale its resources up or down almost at will. Since it pools the resources of multiple servers, such a solution can handle sudden or irregular traffic spikes without slowing down your site.

Performance: Finally, Cloud Hosting can also speed up your website for users worldwide. Since there is no “home” server, someone who opens your website will do so from the server closest to them.

A Cloud Hosting plan will give your website immense flexibility and eliminate downtime. It’s best for websites that experience unpredictable traffic or rapid growth. You don’t need to migrate your site from one server to another since the “cloud” scales with your site.

Just keep in mind that, typically, Cloud Hosting plan prices are based on usage. Cheaper if traffic is low, but it can become more expensive over time.

VPS and Cloud Hosting: how they compare

By this point, you have probably noticed that comparing these two types of hosting solutions isn’t exactly fair. We’ve noticed that users sometimes think that Cloud Hosting is flat-out the better solution because of how flexible it is.

Yes, being able to handle traffic spikes without breaking a sweat is a great thing to have. However, does your website need it? And that’s where the difference between these two solutions lies.

To help illustrate our point, we’ve compiled this table that shows the primary differences between these two hosting types.

Feature VPS Hosting Cloud Hosting Performance Consistent performance with dedicated resources. Limited to the capacity of a single physical server. High performance with resources pulled from multiple servers. Better at handling spikes in demand. Scalability Vertical scaling (upgrade CPU/RAM/storage on the same server). Limited by the host machine’s hardware. Horizontal scaling (add/remove resources instantly across servers). Practically unlimited. Cost Predictable, flat monthly fee. Good for steady workloads and fixed budgets. Pay-as-you-go pricing. Cost-effective for variable traffic, but may get expensive if demand is constantly high. Reliability & uptime Tied to one physical server. If it fails, downtime can occur unless backups are in place. Built-in redundancy. If one server fails, another takes over, often without users noticing. Resource allocation Fixed. Your CPU, RAM, and storage are reserved. Performance is consistent but capped. Flexible. Resources can expand or contract based on real-time demand.

While at first glance, VPS Hosting and Cloud Hosting might appear similar, they serve different purposes.

On the one hand, you have a VPS that, while limited in its scalability in the long run, offers a consistent and predictable performance and monthly cost. On the other hand, a cloud server can handle inconsistently high traffic and prevent downtime, but all of that at an equally fluctuating price.

Read on, and we’ll show you when to consider a VPS and when a Cloud Hosting solution is more suitable.

Use cases: when to choose which?

There isn’t a list of website types that should use a VPS and another for Cloud Hosting. Instead, it all depends on the needs of your particular website.

So, instead of us telling you specific site types for each of them, we’ll tell you what to look for in your website. That way, you can come to an educated decision that will be best for your particular use case.

It comes down to these three simple things:

Traffic: Does your website experience steady, predictable traffic? It doesn’t matter if it increases or shrinks, as long as it is at a consistent pace. If so, then a VPS is enough. Or is the traffic inconsistent, with massive surges or dips? Then a Cloud solution would be better since it can handle them and prevent downtime due to overload. Resources: Similar to traffic, resource allocation is the second consideration. A VPS is excellent if your website needs a consistent amount of CPU, RAM, storage, etc.. Otherwise, if resource usage spikes, a Cloud server will be able to handle that. Budget: Finally, consider the financial side of things. The fee (monthly, yearly, etc.) for a VPS is always the same. It’s predictable and will not surprise you. However, the price for a Cloud server will fluctuate depending on your usage. Some months you may pay less than what a VPS costs, but others may surprise you.

Depending on your provider, you may also consider factors such as customization, root access, and additional features. However, those are often secondary to the three main points we outlined above.

In our years of experience, a website thrives or withers based on its server’s capabilities to handle traffic. When deciding, keep those and the price at the forefront of your mind.

It’s about “better for you”

There is no “better” solution between VPS Hosting and Cloud Hosting. It all boils down to what’s best for your particular use case.

Both solutions are reliable, powerful upgrades from Shared Hosting. They both allow a website to expand and grow significantly more. But the correct question here is “Which one is better for your website now and when it grows?”

If you expect steady traffic and growth and want predictable costs, then a VPS is a solid option.

If you want a server that can scale with your site’s traffic and resource needs at a whim, Cloud Hosting is the way to go.

Both VPS Hosting and Cloud Hosting offer significant upgrades from Shared Hosting, but the right choice depends on your website’s traffic patterns, resource needs, and budget. VPS Hosting is a reliable option if you value predictable costs and steady performance. If your site experiences fluctuating traffic or rapid growth, Cloud Hosting provides the flexibility to scale on demand.

Assess your current needs and future goals, then select the hosting solution that empowers your website to thrive.