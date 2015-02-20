Up To 20X Faster VPS Hosting & Dedicated Servers

As we rolled out our Turbo Servers option for our Web Hosting customers, our VPS and Dedicated customers contacted us asking, "What about us?". We're excited to announce our Turbo Boost option on our Unmanaged Linux VPS Hosting, Managed Linux VPS hosting and Dedicated Servers.

Our Turbo Servers:

Use less CPU and memory than Apache

Handle connections faster and more efficiently

Provide enhanced stability

Include Turbo Cache Option (entire HTML contents of a page is stored by Turbo Cache and served without running PHP)

The bottom line is our Turbo Boost with Turbo Cache load pages up to 20X faster compared to standard hosting.

Choose one of our Turbo Boost Servers and see what the fuss is all about!