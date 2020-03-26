What Is Ubuntu Linux? 3 Benefits Of Ubuntu Server

A common consideration that goes into choosing a web host is what Linux-based server OS option you should choose. The decision isn't easy, and selecting the wrong Operating System (OS) will affect your site for years to come.

One option you'll have is Ubuntu Server. It's open source and a variant of the popular Ubuntu Desktop OS. It offers a number of advantages in terms of customization, security, and hardware requirements.

In this article, we’ll take a detailed look at what is Linux Ubuntu Server. Then we’ll go over some of the benefits that come with using it. Let's get started!

What Is Ubuntu Linux Server

The Ubuntu OS has been around for many years, and has built up a reputation as a solid desktop platform. However, it actually comes in three forms: Desktop, Core, and Server:

What is Ubuntu? In this article, we’ll be focusing specifically on Ubuntu Server. Although it and the desktop OS are both open source and Linux-based, there are several differences.

A server OS is different from a desktop OS in many ways. Firstly, a desktop OS works on a single computer and helps you manage everyday tasks such as surfing the web or playing video games.

However, a server OS won’t usually have a Graphical User Interface (GUI) and is optimized to manage multiple computers, servers, and files. It takes care of tasks such as serving websites to end-users.

Ubuntu Server is optimized to act as a flexible solution to support the needs of individuals and companies. You could use it for a home network, or scale it up to an enterprise-level one. It can handle a wide range of deployments including OpenStack clouds and render farms.

3 Benefits of Using Ubuntu Server

Depending on your hosting provider and the platform you're using to develop your website, you may have limitations when it comes to choosing a server OS. However, if you do have free rein when it comes to this decision, here are three reasons you may want to steer toward Ubuntu Server.

Every six months, Ubuntu Server delivers maintenance updates just like its desktop counterpart. It also offers a Standard Security Maintenance (SSM) window for five years.

However, the end of that window doesn’t mean the end of your security support. Longer-term Extended Security Maintenance (ESM) is available for legacy applications as part of Ubuntu Advantage plans. Depending on your version of Ubuntu Server, this can give you another five years of coverage.

2. Ubuntu Server Can Scale to Meet Your Needs

With Ubuntu Server, you can have either a minimal or standard install. Moreover, you can deploy it to a variety of machines and it offers extensive scale-out functionality. This means you can adapt it to your needs as they evolve.

This is called hyperscale computing and involves the machine architecture growing as demand increases. Scalability is an immensely important feature to look for in servers since it can be critical in delivering high-quality performance and capacity.

3. You Won't Have to Use as Many Machine Resources

Ubuntu in general has gained a reputation for its efficient use of resources. Thankfully, that quality extends to Ubuntu Server. Indeed, because it foregoes a GUI, its hardware requirements are relatively modest.

As mentioned, Ubuntu Server's scalability also contributes to its hardware requirements. With a minimal installation, it only requires a 300 megahertz (MHz) CPU, 384 megabytes (MB) of RAM, and 1.5 gigabytes (GB) of hard drive space.

Even with a standard installation, the hardware requirements do not rise significantly. In fact, Ubuntu itself notes that, depending on your needs, you could support the OS with less than the minimum recommended resources. However, your User Experience (UX) would ultimately suffer.

Taking the Next Steps With Ubuntu Server

If you do decide that Ubuntu Server is the best solution for you, your next step may be to find a provider that offers it as part of a hosting solution. When looking around, there are a number of features that you may want to consider as you choose a host to work with.

Here at Hosting.com, our Ubuntu Server hosting plans start at just $5 per month. You can choose storage limits from 20 GB up to 50 GB. Plus, we provide up to a whole GB of RAM for our Mid and Elite customers:

No matter which plan you choose, you’ll obtain root access, Solid State Drives (SSDs), and an Money Back Guarantee. You’ll also have the support of our Turbo Servers, providing speeds up to 20 times faster than other hosts.

What Is Ubuntu Conclusion

It's a worthwhile process to do your research when it comes to your server OS options. As an open-source platform, the Linux-based Ubuntu Server merits serious consideration given its reliability, security, and cost-effectiveness.

Let's recap three of the benefits that come with Ubuntu Server:

Regular security updates and long-term support. Capacity to scale-out to meet your precise needs. Efficient use of resources with modest hardware requirements.

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